Lummis announces senior staff with a keen focus on cryptocurrency

While the 116th Congress heard 40 separate bills regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain – the technology that makes cryptocurrency possible – just two of them ultimately passed into law, and had little regulatory bearing, while several others passed by the House primarily focused on their application in criminal activity.

Meanwhile, the federal government has shown renewed interest in interfering with Wyoming’s cryptocurrency regulations, which to this point are unmatched anywhere else in the United States.

“It will be helpful for Wyoming's delegation in DC to be actively involved to protect Wyoming's lead,” Caitlin Long, founder of Avanti Financial and a key figure in developing Wyoming’s cryptocurrency regulations, wrote in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “In the past few months, two different attacks on Wyoming's lead have originated out of DC -- on the one hand, the national bank regulator is trying to elbow in and let nationally-chartered banks leapfrog Wyoming's banks, and on the other hand the incumbent national banks are now lobbying for federal intervention to stop our progress (and the progress of banking innovators generally). Senator-elect Lummis has publicly indicated an interest in these issues and we welcome that.”