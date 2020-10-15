Lummis, Cheney dominate fundraising, but Democrats see strong grassroots support

Republican Cynthia Lummis holds a significant fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David in this year’s U.S. Senate race, though advisers for Ben-David’s campaign say their fundraising operations for October have been accelerating in the lead up to the election.
According to documents filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday, Lummis managed to raise nearly $800,000 from July 30 through the end of September.
Though her campaign has primarily been powered by political action committees, Lummis’ performance this quarter was facilitated through a mix of large individual donations and significant contributions through intermediaries like the Club For Growth Political Action Committee (approximately $153,000) and the Senate Conservatives Fund, which on its own has infused her campaign with more money this campaign ($321,000) than Ben-David managed to earn this quarter ($257,000).
That amount, for reference, was triple what the Ben-David campaign had managed to raise in the lead-up to this summer’s primaries.
That’s not to say Lummis’ fundraising operation saw a slump from PAC activity this quarter: According to FEC filings, approximately $336,000 of her fundraising this quarter came from a variety of organizations including fossil fuel giants such as Occidental Petroleum and the Duke Energy Corporation, pharmaceutical companies like Cigna and Pfizer, and well-known conservative financiers like Koch Industries and the National Rifle Association.
Despite spending more than $350,000 this past quarter, Lummis will hold a cash-on-hand advantage of $851,000 in the final weeks of the 2020 election, representing more money than the Ben-David campaign has raised all election cycle.
However, the recent surge in fundraising for the Democratic challenger — who entered the campaign’s closing weeks with roughly $200,000 in cash — could be seen as a sign of growing enthusiasm for Ben-David.
Using a number of aggressive attack ads and a strong social media presence, Ben-David has funded her campaign primarily from donations averaging under $25, with no PAC support and contributions coming from all over the country.
And much of it, according to internal numbers from the campaign, have come in waves. Following the release of Ben-David’s first attack ad, the campaign raised approximately $10,000. Within the 24 hours of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the campaign netted approximately $20,000.
On Oct. 14 alone, the campaign – which has since been endorsed by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren — raised more than $23,000, according to campaign manager Yoav Magid, with the average donation coming in at $12.40.
Whether Ben-David’s fundraising will translate to success at the ballot box remains to be seen. Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in roughly a half century.
In the U.S. House race, Rep. Liz Cheney took in nearly $443,000 this quarter, more than half of which — $259,000 – came from a variety of political action committees. While Cheney spent more than a half-million dollars this quarter, a significant portion of that money – approximately $335,000 worth – went directly to the National Republican Campaign Committee, which helps support Republican candidates in vulnerable districts around the country.
While her main opponent – Democrat Lynette Grey Bull – had paltry fundraising numbers into this summer’s primaries, cash has begun gushing into the campaign in the third quarter. According to preliminary numbers provided to the Star-Tribune on Thursday night, her campaign has raised nearly $88,000 since August, with zero PAC support. The campaign has roughly $79,500 in cash-on-hand heading into the general election.
Meanwhile, New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland has sent fundraising emails on the behalf of Grey Bull’s campaign, potentially increasing that total in the campaign’s closing weeks.
The election is Nov. 3.
