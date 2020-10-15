Lummis, Cheney dominate fundraising, but Democrats see strong grassroots support

Despite spending more than $350,000 this past quarter, Lummis will hold a cash-on-hand advantage of $851,000 in the final weeks of the 2020 election, representing more money than the Ben-David campaign has raised all election cycle.

However, the recent surge in fundraising for the Democratic challenger — who entered the campaign’s closing weeks with roughly $200,000 in cash — could be seen as a sign of growing enthusiasm for Ben-David.

Using a number of aggressive attack ads and a strong social media presence, Ben-David has funded her campaign primarily from donations averaging under $25, with no PAC support and contributions coming from all over the country.

And much of it, according to internal numbers from the campaign, have come in waves. Following the release of Ben-David’s first attack ad, the campaign raised approximately $10,000. Within the 24 hours of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, the campaign netted approximately $20,000.

On Oct. 14 alone, the campaign – which has since been endorsed by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren — raised more than $23,000, according to campaign manager Yoav Magid, with the average donation coming in at $12.40.