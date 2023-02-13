Sen. Cynthia Lummis is cosponsoring a bill that would introduce a number of changes to the federal government’s largest low-income housing assistance program — namely, new ways to incentivize landlord participation.

The Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly referred to as Section 8, subsidizes rent for people making under 50% of the median income in their area of residence. Generally, priority for the vouchers goes to families, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Recipients of the vouchers are free to live wherever they want — so long as that housing complies with certain federal regulations.

But in part due to longstanding stigma against the program, many private landlords won’t accept tenants on Housing Choice vouchers.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, landlord participation in the Housing Choice Voucher program fell by about 10% between 2009 and 2016.

A bill brought by Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, would set aside $100 million in federal money to create a new fund dedicated to making the Housing Choice Voucher program more appealing to landlords. The proposal was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 24 and referred to the United States Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

If passed into law, the $100 million, which would be provided through local housing authorities, could go toward incentives including:

offering signing bonuses to landlords accepting Section 8 vouchers in areas with less than 20% poverty;

subsidizing security deposits for tenants; and

providing bonuses to housing authorities with “a dedicated landlord liaison” on staff.

Housing authorities would be able to create their own federally-funded incentives, too, as long as they were approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development first.

Eligible landlords could only get such a bonus once, and they couldn't be awarded more than double the monthly Section 8 subsidy they'd be getting.

The bill would also loosen federal inspection requirements for Section 8 housing.

Right now, in order to accept a tenant on a Housing Choice voucher, landlords must have that housing unit clear inspection first.

Under the bill, if a landlord has taken part in certain other federal housing programs and their units already met those programs' standards, they may not have to go through the inspection process again to take Section 8 tenants.

Another part of the proposal would have the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calculate fair market rent differently for the purposes of the Housing Choice Voucher program. Fair market rent is usually considered the 40th percentile rent in a county or metropolitan area. That number dictates how much the federal government subsidizes landlords taking section 8 vouchers.

The proposed alternative model would ask the department to designate certain metro areas where fair market rent would be calculated on ZIP code-level instead of the city or county level. That way, the subsidies would be more accurate to the cost of living in those neighborhoods.

As part of the bill, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would also be required to enact a program examining ways to make Section 8 program more efficient. That includes encouraging housing authorities to make payments to landlords in a "more timely" manner, and ways "increase in the diversity of areas where dwelling units are leased," the bill says.

Finally, the bill would also earmark $7 million for an existing federal housing assistance program for Native American veterans struggling with housing instability.

Should the bill pass, the federal agency would for five years have to provide Congress with annual reports detailing how well the incentives seem to be working — whether or not landlord participation and retention numbers have changed, for example.

The bill hasn’t garnered much attention yet. It was previously introduced in the U.S. Senate in 2021 and 2022, but never made it out of committee.

If moved forward by the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the bill would still need to clear the U.S. Senate and House, and be signed into law by President Joe Biden to become official.