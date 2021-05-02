Lummis: Democrats aiming to 'fundamentally change the American social structure'

“There’s so much money sloshing around in the economy already that throwing more on just overheats the economy,” she added. “It’s unhealthy economically, what the Democrats are trying to do.”

In an uncommon moment of agreement with the Biden administration, though, Lummis reaffirmed her support for the president’s decision to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by later this year. While her position puts her at odds with Wyoming’s sole congresswoman, Rep. Liz Cheney, Lummis argued the withdrawal fits squarely within her “America First” platform.

“I have friends who fled Afghanistan and came to the United States, and they allege that the United States is propping up the wrong government in Afghanistan, and that government doesn’t have the support of the Afghani people,” Lummis said. “So as long as we are propping up a government they don’t support, we are going to fail. It doesn’t matter if we stay another 10 years, 20 years or 50 years. In the context of Afghani history, we are going to fail, because we are propping up a government that the people of Afghanistan do not support.”

The senator added she remains committed to a strong military, as well as an approach of “peace through strength.”