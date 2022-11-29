Lummis doubles down on support for same-sex marriage protections

Sen. Cynthia Lummis doubled down on her decision to support a bill meant to protect same-sex marriage on Tuesday following more than a week of Republican backlash for her initial vote to advance the bill.

Lummis was one of 61 senators who voted on Tuesday to push the historic bill through the Senate. Sen. John Barrasso joined 35 senators in voting against the bill.

Before the vote, Lummis took the opportunity to explain her support for the measure on the Senate floor.

“These are turbulent times for our nation,” she said. “Americans address each other in more crude and cruel terms than ever in my lifetime. It is jarring and unbecoming of us as human beings. It is highly intolerant and frequently the most so when expressed by those who advocate for tolerance. Many of us ask ourselves, ‘Our nation is so divided. When will this end? And how will it end?’”

“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step, not embracing or validating each other’s devoutly held views, but by the simple act of tolerating them,” Lummis said.

She later posted a video of her speech on Twitter.

The Respect for Marriage Act would guarantee federal recognition of same-sex marriages, as long as they were performed in a state where those marriages are legal. It wouldn’t require all states to legalize same-sex marriages.

The bill was brought forth in response to concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer cleared a path to chip away at same-sex marriage and other rights. In addition to creating federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, the legislation would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which recognizes marriage as being between a man and a woman and holds that states aren’t obligated to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere.

The Defense of Marriage Act has remained on the books even though it’s unconstitutional under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

A similar version of the Respect for Marriage Act cleared the House earlier this year, with outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney voting in favor of the legislation. Since the bill cleared the House, Senate negotiators amended it to add protections for religious freedom, clarifying that nonprofit religious organizations wouldn’t be required to provide “services, facilities, or goods” for a marriage that’s against the organizations’ beliefs. The amended bill will have to clear the House again before making it to the desk of President Joe Biden, who has voiced support for the bill. A vote in the House will likely take place next week.

Lummis, along with 11 other Senate Republicans, voted on Nov. 16 to advance the Respect for Marriage Act.

It was a surprising turn from her past record on same-sex marriage. In 2013, for example, then Rep. Lummis cosponsored the Marriage and Religious Freedom Act, meant to block the federal government from punishing a person for acting on their religious belief that only marriages between a man and a woman should be recognized. She also cosponsored the 2015 State Marriage Defense Act, which would give states ways to get around federal recognition of marriage equality.

Lummis said in a statement following the Nov. 16 vote that her decision was “guided by two things — the Wyoming Constitution and ensuring religious liberties for all citizens and faith-based organizations were protected.”

“Marriage is a deeply personal issue, and I have listened carefully to individuals across Wyoming to hear their perspective on this matter,” Lummis said.

In the statement, Lummis also emphasized the importance of the amendment to protect religious freedoms in her decision to vote in favor of the bill.

“As a Christian and a conservative, ensuring that the religious liberties of people in Wyoming are protected and that no institution would be forced to perform a ceremony that is not in line with their values is absolutely essential,” she said.

Nevertheless, Lummis received considerable backlash following that initial vote from groups that said the bill would infringe on religious freedoms.

The Wyoming GOP admonished Lummis for her vote in an email newsletter that said the bill “threatens religious liberties and is opposed to the Wyoming Republican Party Platform ...” Last week, the Wyoming Pastors Network asked Lummis in a letter to “reverse course” on her vote for the Respect for Marriage Act and to support an amendment that would prevent the bill from “establishing a new federal creed, or stripping individuals of their rights to confess God’s creed in the public square.”

Lummis addressed this backlash on the Senate floor.

“My days since the first cloture vote on the Respect for Marriage Act as amended have involved a painful exercise in accepting admonishment and fairly brutal self-soul searching,” she said. “Entirely avoidable, I might add, had I simply chosen to vote ‘no.’”

She described her own “anguish” at having “strayed” from her own religious beliefs to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act.

“The Bible teaches that marriage is between one man and one woman,” she said. “I accept God’s word, including God’s word as to the definition of marriage. I support my church’s adherence to that biblical pronouncement. I support Wyoming statute which codifies that definition. I find solace in people and organizations that share my beliefs. I, and many like me, have been vilified and despised by some who disagree with our beliefs.”

But Lummis cited historical emphases in the U.S. on “religious tolerance” and the importance of individuals’ “personal relationship with God,” which she said have become “foundational for our current American approach to the relationship between church and state.”

“The term marriage now has two meanings: the biblical and the secular,” she said, explaining that the Respect for Marriage Act “by design references neither definition,” but “recognizes that both definitions exist.”

“Just as when our nation was founded, when the New World tore itself from the old, people of diverse faiths beliefs and backgrounds had to come to terms with each other, had to tolerate the seemingly intolerable about each other’s views and had to respect each other’s rights, even before the Constitution enumerated those rights,” Lummis said. “They had to tolerate each other in order to survive as a nation. Somehow, most certainly with divine guidance, they did.”

