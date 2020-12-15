Lummis joins with delegation in recognizing Biden victory, begins looking toward 2021

While recognizing the Biden victory, the Lummis has stated in the past that she was supportive of the president’s efforts to challenge the results in swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, which the president lost by small margins. Republican election officials in both states have previously stated there was no evidence of fraud that would have altered the result of the election in either of those instances.

However, there have been some holdouts. A Monmouth University poll last month found roughly three-quarters of Trump’s supporters believing Biden’s victory was due to fraud while, in Congress, belief that Trump actually won the race has persisted among some of the president’s loyalists such as Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who vowed in a Monday Fox News appearance not to join with the “surrender caucus” and to continue to fight.

Lummis, however, appears to have moved on. On Tuesday, the former Congresswoman was spotted campaigning at a gun club in Forsyth, Georgia, on behalf of Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a pair of hotly contested races for control of the Senate this winter.