Lummis joins with delegation in recognizing Biden victory, begins looking toward 2021

Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis has joined with the rest of Wyoming’s D.C. delegation in recognizing Joe Biden as the president-elect, but remains supportive of President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the popular vote in swing states narrowly won by Biden.
In a statement to the Star-Tribune, the Republican said she — like Wyoming Sens. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and Rep. Liz Cheney — would respect Monday’s vote by the Electoral College certifying Biden as the president-elect.
“Some states clearly have a lot of work to do to clean up their elections but the Electoral College is above the fray that played out in certain states,” she said. “The Electoral College works, just as America’s founders intended. It is on those states to fix their election process and mend the national confidence in the integrity of our elections.”
Lummis’ announcement comes after more than a month of allegations by the president of rampant voter fraud impacting the vote in favor of Democrats. The president has offered no evidence to support those allegations, and his campaign and allies have lost more than 50 court decisions.
While recognizing the Biden victory, the Lummis has stated in the past that she was supportive of the president’s efforts to challenge the results in swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, which the president lost by small margins. Republican election officials in both states have previously stated there was no evidence of fraud that would have altered the result of the election in either of those instances.
However, there have been some holdouts. A Monmouth University poll last month found roughly three-quarters of Trump’s supporters believing Biden’s victory was due to fraud while, in Congress, belief that Trump actually won the race has persisted among some of the president’s loyalists such as Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who vowed in a Monday Fox News appearance not to join with the “surrender caucus” and to continue to fight.
Lummis, however, appears to have moved on. On Tuesday, the former Congresswoman was spotted campaigning at a gun club in Forsyth, Georgia, on behalf of Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a pair of hotly contested races for control of the Senate this winter.
“Literally our Bill of Rights is going to be under fire without Loeffler and Perdue,” Lummis said at the event, according to a story published Tuesday by the right-wing Breitbart News.
Early signs show that Lummis — a former member of the insurgent House Freedom Caucus during her time in Congress — plans to align herself with a similar group within the Senate Republicans’ Steering Committee upon arriving in D.C., her incoming chief of staff, Kristin Walker, said in a text message Monday. That group includes members such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah Sen. Mike Lee.
Some early hirings hint at that as well. Lummis tapped Heritage Action Director of Strategic Partnerships Josh Arnold to serve as her deputy chief of staff.
At Heritage Action (the advocacy arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation), Arnold worked as a liaison between the organization, the White House and Congress to advance conservative legislation, and once worked under Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan specializing in relations between his office and the House Freedom Caucus.
