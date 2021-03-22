Lummis touts blockchain during legislative appearance

JACKSON — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., addressed the Wyoming House and Senate on Friday morning, using the platform to advocate for the role the state could play in technological innovation.

Lummis highlighted her push to expand rural broadband, and her role on the Senate Transportation Committee’s Subcommittee on Space and Science. But she went all-in congratulating the Wyoming Legislature for its push to allow and regulate blockchain technology — a digital tech that advocates say can be used to track everything from ownership records of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to real estate and government records. The value in the blockchain, per McKinsey and Company, is that it “allows information to be verified and value to be exchanged without having to rely on a third-party authority.”

“Because of the really innovative and thoughtful work this Legislature did with regard to ‘Special Purpose Depository Institutions’ and the ability to invest in Bitcoin, you have set Wyoming apart and ahead of every other state and apart and ahead of the United States in efforts to create opportunities for distributed ledger blockchain and especially Bitcoin,” Lummis told the Wyoming House of Representatives.