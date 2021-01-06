Lummis votes to certify election results in Arizona, opposes Pennsylvania

After a campaign built on close ties to President Donald Trump, Sen. Cynthia Lummis changed course Wednesday night on his allies' latest attempt to overturn the election, voting to certify the results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in Arizona.
However, Lummis later objected to certifying the result in Pennsylvania, which was also in dispute. Lummis has expressed concerns about the process that had taken place there. The result of that vote came quickly and without debate just before 11 p.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday.
The voting came after a violent mob overtook the United States Capitol earlier in the day.
Lummis’ first vote as a United States senator was a flip-flop on a flip-flop, joining a number of other conservative Senators who had previously planned to contest the vote. The final vote was 93-6.
Hours later, she joined a six other Senate Republicans in opposing the certification of Pennsylvania's vote.
“Congress cannot fix problems with election integrity, only states can fix these problems," Lummis said in a statement following the vote. "But Congress can investigate those problems and raise awareness. The allegations of fraud during this election were unprecedented, and left millions of Americans concerned that their votes don’t count. Discussions of election integrity must occur and I will seek another forum to continue that discussion.”
In a floor speech provided with the statement, Lummis clarified Congress "cannot and shall not dictate the results of a presidential election to our states," adding "that would be the death of our Republic," a stance in line with that of her colleagues in the Wyoming delegation.
However, she added that Congress in some cases had a right to weigh in on some issues at the state level, adding Congress "has the right and duty to interpret the Constitution, especially on matters which by the Constitution have been delegated to Congress, like the Electoral Count."
Still, the vote had no outcome on the overall outcome of the election. Congress had already certified enough states to make Joe Biden president prior to the Pennsylvania vote.
In mid-December, Lummis said she would respect the final result of the Electoral College in favor of Biden, saying “the electoral college works, just as the Founding Fathers intended."
Weeks later, she would change her position, joining a group of a 10 other conservative members of the U.S. Senate who pledged to vote against certifying those results unless the federal government overstepped individual states’ election offices to investigate the result -- a move both Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney called unconstitutional.
After a violent mob of the president’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday afternoon, Lummis and and handful of other senators changed course and did not vote to object to the certification of Arizona's results. Only six senators ultimately voted to object.
Wyoming’s other two members of Congress – Barrasso and Liz Cheney – had previously declined to back the president’s efforts, calling an effort to object to the results of the Electoral College unconstitutional and setting a dangerous precedent for American democracy. Cheney also blamed Trump for inciting the mob.
While other members of Wyoming’s Congressional delegation – including Lummis herself – had previously recognized the results of the Electoral College, Lummis had changed her position in recent weeks, calling for a federal investigation into allegations of voter fraud in closely contested states that Trump lost.
Despite audits in each of those states finding no evidence of irregularities that would have altered the final result, the Wyoming Republican Party has supported efforts to reject the final result of the Electoral College until a federal investigation took place, gathering a list of 30 current and former Wyoming lawmakers calling on Barrasso and Cheney to reject those results.