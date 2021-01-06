Lummis votes to certify election results in Arizona, opposes Pennsylvania

In a floor speech provided with the statement, Lummis clarified Congress "cannot and shall not dictate the results of a presidential election to our states," adding "that would be the death of our Republic," a stance in line with that of her colleagues in the Wyoming delegation.

However, she added that Congress in some cases had a right to weigh in on some issues at the state level, adding Congress "has the right and duty to interpret the Constitution, especially on matters which by the Constitution have been delegated to Congress, like the Electoral Count."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, the vote had no outcome on the overall outcome of the election. Congress had already certified enough states to make Joe Biden president prior to the Pennsylvania vote.

In mid-December, Lummis said she would respect the final result of the Electoral College in favor of Biden, saying “the electoral college works, just as the Founding Fathers intended."