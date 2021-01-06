Lummis votes to certify election results in Arizona; other states remain

After a campaign built on close ties to President Donald Trump, Sen. Cynthia Lummis turned her back Wednesday night on his allies' latest attempt to overturn the election, voting to certify the results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in Arizona.

Staffers for Lummis declined to comment, however, on whether the senator would vote to object to certify the result in Pennsylvania, which is also in dispute. Lummis has expressed concerns about the process that had taken place there. The result of that vote was not available by press time.

That decision came after a violent mob overtook the United States Capitol earlier in the day.

Lummis’ first vote as a United States senator was a flip-flop on a flip-flop, joining a number of other conservative Senators who had previously planned to contest the vote. The final vote was 93-6.

Lummis did not speak before the vote.

In mid-December, Lummis said she would respect the final result of the Electoral College in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, saying “the electoral college works, just as the Founding Fathers intended."

