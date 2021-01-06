 Skip to main content
Lummis votes to certify election results in Arizona; other states remain
Lummis votes to certify election results in Arizona; other states remain

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is joined by her nephew Alexandro Giovanni Lozano, as she takes the oath of office from Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Sunday. 

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

After a campaign built on close ties to President Donald Trump, Sen. Cynthia Lummis turned her back Wednesday night on his allies' latest attempt to overturn the election, voting to certify the results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden in Arizona. 

Staffers for Lummis declined to comment, however, on whether the senator would vote to object to certify the result in Pennsylvania, which is also in dispute. Lummis has expressed concerns about the process that had taken place there. The result of that vote was not available by press time. 

That decision came after a violent mob overtook the United States Capitol earlier in the day.

Lummis’ first vote as a United States senator was a flip-flop on a flip-flop, joining a number of other conservative Senators who had previously planned to contest the vote. The final vote was 93-6.

Lummis did not speak before the vote.

In mid-December, Lummis said she would respect the final result of the Electoral College in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, saying “the electoral college works, just as the Founding Fathers intended."

Weeks later, she would change her position, joining a group of a 10 other conservative members of the U.S. Senate who pledged to vote against certifying those results unless the federal government overstepped individual states’ election offices to investigate the result -- a move both Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney called unconstitutional.

After a violent mob of the president’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday afternoon, Lummis and and handful of other senators changed course and did not vote to object to the certification of Arizona's results. Only six senators ultimately voted to object.

Wyoming’s other two members of Congress – Barrasso and Liz Cheney – had previously declined to back the president’s efforts, calling an effort to object to the results of the Electoral College unconstitutional and setting a dangerous precedent for American democracy. Cheney also blamed Trump for inciting the mob

While other members of Wyoming’s Congressional delegation – including Lummis herself – had previously recognized the results of the Electoral College, Lummis had changed her position in recent weeks, calling for a federal investigation into allegations of voter fraud in closely contested states that Trump lost.

Despite audits in each of those states finding no evidence of irregularities that would have altered the final result, the Wyoming Republican Party has supported efforts to reject the final result of the Electoral College until a federal investigation took place, gathering a list of 30 current and former Wyoming lawmakers calling on Barrasso and Cheney to reject those results.

