Lummis wins Republican US Senate primary in Wyoming; Ben-David earns nod for Democrats

She has one of the most decorated political careers in the Cowboy State, having served in the Wyoming House, Wyoming Senate, Wyoming Treasurer’s Office and the U.S. House of Representatives.

After Tuesday night, Cynthia Lummis is one step closer to adding a new title to her name: U.S. senator.

The Associated Press called the Republican nomination for Mike Enzi’s vacant U.S. Senate seat for Lummis long before all precincts had reported Tuesday night.

“To be the first woman to secure the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Wyoming on the same day we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment is particularly special,” Lummis said in a statement. “Wyoming’s pioneering history of ‘women firsts’ is a point of pride for all of us. Should I be elected in November, I will be proud to share in a small piece of this history.”

Lummis handily defeated nine other opponents in a race in which she outspent the entire field by a rate of nearly 4 to 1. Her win Tuesday night will set her up for a showdown with Democrat Merav Ben-David, who won her primary with more than 40% of the vote in a competitive, six-way Democratic primary. Lummis is expected to be a heavy favorite in that race.