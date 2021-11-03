Major anti-vaccine mandate bill dies in the Wyoming Senate

The heavyweight anti-vaccine mandate bill of the Wyoming Legislature's special session died in its final reading on Wednesday, leaving lawmakers with only a single bill left to consider. But that legislation doesn’t do much of anything to fight back against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for companies.

House Bill 1001 died twice after lengthy, impassioned debate. The first vote was 15 “aye” to 13 “no,” two “excused,” but to pass the bill, lawmakers needed a majority of those elected (which would be 16), not a majority of those present.

Lawmakers then motioned for a reconsideration, which passed.

The second vote resulted in 14 “aye” 13 “no” and three “excused” because Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, left the floor. That said, even if he was present, it still would have failed.

No lawmakers, other than Boner, changed their vote from the first to the second vote.

After being amended repeatedly, House Bill 1001 sought to allow parents of public school children to opt their child out of a COVID-19 vaccine and masks, as well as ban vaccine passports in certain circumstances. Gov. Mark Gordon already banned vaccine passports via an executive order.

The bill also would have appropriated $10 million in COVID relief funds to challenge vaccine mandates in court.

The Legislature is still considering one measure, House Bill 1002, But as it's now crafted, it doesn’t create a law to oppose the federal vaccine mandate. Put another way, it does not appear the special session will result in what proponents had hoped. Wyoming's far right had pushed for the session to combat the Biden administration's vaccine mandates.

“Trying to do something right is always worth it, but it’s sad that we couldn't accomplish that for the people,” Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne told the Star-Tribune.

The new version of House Bill 1002, after undergoing changes in the Senate, faced some serious opposition in the House -- 47 lawmakers voted not to accept the Senate's changes on Wednesday afternoon. Now, legislative leadership will convene a conference committee of representatives and senators. On the House side, this will include Reps. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Mike Greear, R-Worland. This committee will attempt to come to an agreement about a final version of the bill.

