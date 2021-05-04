Management Council weighs change that could limit public access

Obrecht said he hoped “75% or more of meetings” around the state would have Zoom capability, but likely it could be “way higher than that” as committee chairs schedule meetings. A Joint Revenue Committee meeting scheduled to take place in Lander next month has been moved to Central Wyoming College’s Riverton campus, for example, after it was determined the Lander facility was unable to accommodate remote participation.

As of Wednesday, Obrecht said LSO had identified 22 sites around the state that could facilitate at least 14 attendees in-person as well as remote participation. Approximately 30% to 40% of all interim meetings — including a July special session — will be held in Cheyenne, where remote participation is now standard, Obrecht said. Legislative leadership could also extend its contract with Wyoming PBS to broadcast some of its meetings at almost no cost, Obrecht said. Wyoming PBS typically covers the cost of broadcasting up to 10 meetings per year, with the Legislature only paying the travel, meals and lodging the per diems of Wyoming PBS staffers. However, such an expansion is still hypothetical, Obrecht said. Wyoming PBS would have to consider its own staffing and technology limitations.