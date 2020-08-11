Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

The news, which was confirmed in a Tuesday afternoon press release from Gov. Mark Gordon's office, comes just hours after Occidental Petroleum held its quarterly earnings call with investors, in which CEO Vicki Hollub announced it would be moving into negotiations with an unnamed bidder.

"We're working on due diligence and a purchase of sale agreement with the bidder we've selected," Hollub told shareholders Tuesday morning.

As it turned out, that bidder would not be Wyoming, which was reportedly looking to invest upwards of $1 billion of its investments into the trona and mineral-rich lands in a "checkerboard" in the southern portion of the state.

According to a statement by Gordon's office, the announcement by Occidental is not final and at this point, the conditions of Wyoming's bid will not be released until there is a final sale or Wyoming withdraws its bid. The timeline for that is quick, however: in Tuesday's earnings call, Hollub confirmed the company was looking to close on a sale sometime near the end of Q3 or the start of the 4th quarter of this fiscal year.