Matthew Shepard's parents raise concerns about Trump's new SCOTUS nominee

Wyoming’s most visible LGBTQ advocates spoke out against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend, citing fears her ascension to the nation’s highest court could have significant ramifications for the LGBTQ community.

In a Sunday morning interview on MSNBC, Dennis and Judy Shepard — the parents of Matthew Shepard — expressed early concerns that Barrett’s record against LGBTQ rights could potentially undo the work they and their foundation have accomplished in the two decades since their son was murdered.

The conservative Barrett’s record on civil rights has already been panned by groups like the Human Rights Council, which has pointed out instances in her past where she has favored the opposition in landmark marriage equality cases. Barrett also argued in 2016 that Title IX protections should not be extended to transgender Americans.

With the court already slanted in favor of conservatives, Shepard said she believes that balance could be tilted even further if Barrett is confirmed.

“If we have a court that is so set on not helping marginalized communities achieve equality, I think we’re all in trouble,” Judy Shepard said.