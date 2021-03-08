Medicaid expansion bill advances in Wyoming Legislature

Estimates show 76% of those who would be covered under Medicaid expansion in Wyoming are single mothers with two children, Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley told the committee.

"We talk a lot about the working poor, and there are a lot of folks out there that are working for low wages that don't qualify (for health insurance), because they don't make enough money to qualify and be able to get any help with the exchange, nor could they afford the premiums, and they would fall in this category where they could have coverage,” Boley told the committee.

The costs of having fewer people with health insurance often show up in other areas of hospitals’ budgets. Josh Hannes, vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said the level of uncompensated care for the state’s hospitals typically costs roughly $100 million each year.

“Every dollar that's spent … covering uncompensated care is money we're not investing in equipment, it's dollars we're not investing in new physicians and providers, it's money we're not investing in updating and maintaining our physical plants, some of which are aging considerably,” Hannes said, adding that no state that has expanded Medicaid has decided later to turn it away.