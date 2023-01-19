Medicaid expansion clears its first hurdle in the Wyoming House

CHEYENNE — Medicaid expansion has crossed its first hurdle in the Wyoming Legislature.

This year's Medicaid expansion bill, House Bill 77, passed the House Revenue Committee in a 6-3 vote Thursday morning, with Reps. Tony Locke, R-Casper, Tomi Strock, R-Douglas and John Bear, R-Gillette voting no. The bill still has to make it through several votes in the House and Senate before it can become law.

Lawmakers on the committee added several amendments to the proposed bill.

Bear, who is chairman of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, added one amendment that would bar any federal, state or other funds to be used for the treatment of gender dysphoria, and another to include $3 million in federal dollars to be reserved for marketing of the cancellation of the program, if that ever happens, to those affected by the cancellation.

House Revenue Committee Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, also brought an amendment that will ensure that the program will fall under the guardrails of the Hyde Amendment, which defines certain abortion services that states don't have to cover under Medicaid.

The roots of Wyoming’s debate over expansion go back to 1965, when Medicaid came into existence.

The jointly funded federal-state program provides health insurance coverage for some low-income and medically needy people. Every U.S. state and territory has some version of it. Wyoming’s Medicaid program limits eligibility to low-income people who also fall under certain age or physical health categories. It also pays for some nursing home care and care for people with severe disabilities.

Then, former President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — required states to expand their Medicaid programs to cover more people.

But the Supreme Court deemed mandatory expansion unconstitutional in 2012, so it became optional. That created a coverage gap for people who made too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for federal subsidies.

Most states expanded Medicaid anyway. Wyoming is one of a handful of states that hasn't, and ever since it's been an issue that's come up repeatedly during legislative sessions.

The public packed the meeting room Thursday morning. A group of people wore yellow shirts from Healthy Wyoming, a coalition focused on promoting Medicaid expansion. Harshman had to limit time for testimony to an hour.

Freshman Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, a nurse, called Medicaid expansion "a stage four terminal cancer."

"We cannot be enticed to allow this into our state," she said before the committee.

Penn and another medical professional, Dr. John Mansell, argued that with the billing complications and low reimbursement rates they said are associated with Medicaid, medical providers sometimes choose to simply stop seeing Medicaid patients altogether.

"We're trying here to increase access to admitted to medical care, and this does not allow for that, it doesn't increase access," Penn said.

But another provider, psychiatrist Jasper James Chen, said that while Medicaid reimbursement rates aren't great, expanding Medicaid is nevertheless the best option Wyoming has.

"Medicaid reimbursement rates are not ideal," he said. "It's not optimal, and yet, there's no perfect system to expand mental health infrastructure."

"I have to be realistic and think, what is the best alternative to what we currently have? And that possibly would be to expand Medicaid right now in its current form. As a federal taxpayer, I believe that (if) more of that money could come back home to take care of the patients that I've taken care of, that would be a very very wonderful thing in my humble opinion."

Many opponents of Medicaid expansion are concerned that splitting the cost of Medicaid expansion with the federal government, which would shoulder 90% of the cost, could put the state at risk in the future if the federal government ever decided to reduce that contribution. Some also don't like the idea of the federal government controlling certain requirements over the program, though there are also components of Medicaid expansion that the state gets to decide.

"Frankly, I do not trust that the federal government, which changes dramatically from one administration to another, will not mandate to the state how they operate this program," Bear, the Gillette Republican, said.

But Medicaid expansion wouldn't be the only thing Wyoming depends on the federal government to help pay for, Rep. Liz Storer, D-Jackson, argued, noting that most of the roads in the state are covered by federal dollars.

Most seem to agree that people should have access to health care, and that Wyoming has a problem in this respect. But a lot of opponents to Medicaid expansion would prefer to find some kind of in-state alternative to the program so that Wyoming doesn't have to depend on the federal government.

Wyoming has tried to find alternatives. But none of them have panned out so far.

The Legislature considered Healthy Frontiers, a state-run health care pilot program, in the early 2010s, but then didn’t renew it. Support for Medicaid Fit — a mix of private insurance and the traditional program — was pretty tepid. Legislators shot down the 2014 Strategy for Health, Access, Responsibility and Employment (SHARE) Plan for expanding Medicaid. Last year, lawmakers tried to get something like expansion into law through various amendments after the main Medicaid expansion bill failed to clear the hurdle of introduction.

Josh Hannes, Wyoming Hospital Association vice president, and others noted this failure over the years to find an alternative.

"We always talked about (other options) in the abstract," he said. "When you put stakeholders in a room, they've come up with relatively similar ideas over the course of the last 30 years."

Lawmakers on the committee who supported the bill, some of whom had not done so in the past, said that they feel that Medicaid expansion is Wyoming's best option.

"We tried all this stuff. I kept voting no on it, kept working on other options, and there have been no other options," Harshman, who voted to pass the bill, said.

"I've received hundreds and hundreds of emails, hundreds of people are certainly interested, and the vast majority are in support of this," committee member Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, said.

"I think it's the will of the people, and I think we're there, I think it's the right thing to do."

