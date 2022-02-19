Medicaid expansion in Wyoming is dead again. Or maybe not.

There's a plan B in the works.

The Wyoming Legislature failed to expand Medicaid this past week after the bill was not put up for an introductory vote. But some lawmakers who support the measure are working to extend health coverage to 18,000 to 25,000 Wyomingites regardless.

Instead of pushing through a bill, they're examining different types of budget amendments to either expand Medicaid or give Gov. Mark Gordon the ability to negotiate with the federal government over how much the feds might pay to support growing the program. If the latter is successful, the Legislature would still need to pass an expansion bill in the future.

There's an upside to the budget amendment approach. It's a budget session, which means unrelated bills must receive two-thirds support simply to be introduced. But budget amendments only need a majority vote -- a much easier bar to reach. In fact, supporters of expansion said earlier they have 32-36 votes in the 60-member House.

There's also a downside to the approach. Successful budget amendments are only guaranteed to last two years and then are re-upped at the start of the next budget cycle. That means if a Medicaid budget amendment succeeds, the program would likely be taken away from tens of thousands of Wyomingites if the governor and Legislature fail to act in the future.

Advocates prefer a bill to a budget amendment, but plan to support the amendment if it comes up next week.

In 2013, the Legislature passed a non-codified law that barred the governor from expanding Medicaid "without prior approval from the Legislature." A budget amendment to expand Medicaid that successfully makes it through would count as "approval from the Legislature," Medicaid expansion proponent Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, argues. He was in the Legislature when the non-codified law passed during a time when Gov. Matt Mead, a Republican, was pushing the Legislature to support expansion.

The expanded program would likely not remain in the budget beyond the two years, said Tim Stubson, a Casper attorney and a former member of the Wyoming House.

"If you get it in the two-year budget, it doesn't mean you're given the green light as long as you want it," he said.

That said, while frowned upon, it is not illegal to change Wyoming law via budget amendments. There is a world in which a budget amendment could repeal that non-codified provision that blocks the governor -- with the hope that Medicaid would be available to Wyomingites beyond the two-year time frame of the budget.

"All options are on the table," said Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, a member of the committee responsible for drafting the budget bills.

Jan Cartwright is deputy director of Healthy Wyoming, a coalition of groups backing Medicaid expansion. She says even if the health insurance is confined to two years, the coalition backs the budge amendment approach.

"We obviously support a budget amendment," she said. "Even having health care for two years is better than not having health insurance at all."

Proponents also believe providing more Wyomingites health care for two years would make it harder to later rescind the program, not because they couldn't, but because people would realize the improvement in their quality of life and bank account.

"If we give people health care, they won't be able to take it away," said Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

This idea has precedent. In 2006, a budget amendment was added that repealed Wyoming's sales tax on food. The following year, a bill was passed that put the measure into law indefinitely.

As it stands, Medicaid covers pregnant women and low-income children in the state. Expansion would open it up to adults who earn less than 138% of the Federal Poverty Level, which for a family of four is roughly $28,000. Advocates for the program say it would help the working poor and the state’s hospitals, which provide care to those who cannot pay for it. Some of those costs are passed along to those with insurance, meaning employers and people with coverage also feel the effect.

A successful budget amendment is not the only hurdle. The governor has the ability to veto a bill or any lines from the budget he pleases. Rothfuss said he would be "surprised" if Gordon vetoed attempts at Medicaid expansion. It would be a big decision for the governor, as he is up for reelection this year and doesn't typically legislate through the budget.

Opponents of expanding Medicaid question its cost and sustainability. They worry, among other things, that the federal government will eventually not be able to live up to its commitments for the program, leaving Wyoming on the hook.

The Equality State is one of only 12 states that have not yet expanded the program, which dates to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Some polls have shown that the majority of Wyomingites support expanding Medicaid, including a majority of Republicans. But at the end of the day, even if residents are in favor of expansion, they're not voting on the bill. Lawmakers are.

Expanding Medicaid could create almost 2,000 Wyoming jobs and grow the state’s overall economic output by $1.5 billion in five years, according to a report published by the Commonwealth Fund, a national foundation that works on health care issues. The report analyzed how a special federal bonus being offered to non-Medicaid expansion states through the American Rescue Plan Act relief program could support those states’ economies.

Mead believe Medicaid expansion would increase the state's revenue by about $10 million annually. That was in 2015.

As of mid-week, advocates and lawmakers estimated the number of likely votes in the House was around 36, four short of what was needed to clear an introductory vote. Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who has voted in favor of expansion in the past, said he would introduce it if the advocates could tell him there were 40. Two advocates, Cartwright and Richard Garrett, a lobbyist from the pro-expansion American Heart Association, went back and forth on whether they wanted the bill to be put up for a vote regardless of the outcome.

Barlow said he was never told that.

Last year, the Wyoming House voted to pass a Medicaid expansion bill. The vote was narrow -- 32 to 28 -- and the measure eventually died in the Senate.

This year is different from years past. Not only is there polling showing a majority of Wyoming residents support expanding the program, the federal government is having a sale on Medicaid.

The Biden administration is hoping to entice the holdouts by offering a two-year bonus in the federal money those states receive to pay Medicaid costs. Wyoming policy analysts estimate that bonus would save the state $34 million over the next two years after subtracting the $20 million Wyoming would have to contribute.

There's little indication on what Gordon thinks of the health care program this time around. Multiple lawmakers have also said they're not sure where he stands.

"He will treat it like any other bill that comes across his desk," said Michael Pearlman, director of communications for the the governor.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.