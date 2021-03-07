Medicaid expansion is on Legislature's docket, again, but with $120M incentive

The ACA created a system in which the federal government pays about 90% of the costs of expanding Medicaid; states pay the balance. States that have not opened Medicaid to more people have cited concerns that the federal contribution will diminish in the future, and state governments would not be able to cover the balance.

Those worries have not stopped some Wyoming legislators — Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Teton, among them — from introducing bills on a yearly basis that would expand the program. Previous efforts have failed, but some around the state see this year as the perfect moment to find success.

“Wyoming’s refusal to update its Medicaid program has long been an obvious mistake, whatever lawmakers’ corny excuses,” Better Wyoming Director Nate Martin wrote in a column for WyoFile. “If Congress offers us $120 million to update it, at least state legislators will no longer be able to claim that Wyoming can’t afford it.”

According to Wyoming Department of Health estimates, expansion would cost the state around $9 million annually, and the federal government would contribute about $68 million per year.

With Wyoming facing a massive budget shortfall, $120 million in federal funding could be tempting, since that would cover more than a decade of expansion costs to the state.