Medicaid expansion supporters rally at Capitol

CHEYENNE — On the first day of the legislative session Tuesday, supporters braved high winds in front the state Capitol to rally in support of House Bill 80, the latest attempt to pass Medicaid expansion in Wyoming.

The rally, hosted by the Healthy Wyoming coalition, drew a moderate crowd of roughly 100 people, many wearing signs and bright yellow T-shirts distributed by the coalition. Some legislators joined in as they exited the Capitol following their opening session, stopping to listen as multiple speakers took turns at the podium.

Though each speaker offered a different perspective and level of expertise, they all shared a clear message: Medicaid expansion is necessary to create a stronger Wyoming.

“Some people will tell you that people don’t have health care because they don’t want to work for it,” emcee Vicki Swenson said in the opening speech. “There are many, many ways to describe that kind of thinking, but I will settle on ‘absurd’ and ‘uninformed.’”

She went on to emphasize that the people who need care are, more often than not, minimum wage workers who either aren’t offered health care benefits by their employers or can’t afford their own health insurance.

Lawmakers have had the opportunity to expand Medicaid since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was passed by Congress in 2010. While the bill has been reintroduced every year since, supporters have been unable to push it through both the House and Senate.

Wyoming is behind the curve when it comes to implementing Medicaid expansion, especially compared to surrounding states. Nearly every state that borders Wyoming had expanded its Medicaid programs by 2020. The last holdout, aside from Wyoming, was South Dakota, whose residents voted to expand the program in November.

This leaves Wyoming as one of the last 11 states in the country yet to expand Medicaid coverage.

A rally like the one held on Tuesday has been common over the past 10 years, but this time around, those in attendance seemed more optimistic. They proudly chanted in a call-and-response with Swenson at the podium.

“I’m more optimistic this year,” said supporter Holly Garrard, wife of the Rev. Bob Garrard, who lead the closing prayer for the rally. “I think there’s some more legislators (in favor).”

Holly Garrard serves as caregiver for her mentally handicapped son, who she said is unable to work, and thus cannot afford health care. Medicaid expansion would be a significant help to her family.

Among others in the crowd were Ammon Medina, deputy director of Wyoming Equality, who shared his experience of being a single father working to make ends meet. Medina held two jobs and picked up contract work whenever he had the opportunity, but he still could not afford health care for his family.

The expansions proposed in House Bill 80 would make roughly 19,000 to 25,000 more Wyomingites eligible for health care coverage. While this is a small fraction of the state’s population, Medina pointed out it’s equivalent to roughly two-thirds of Laramie receiving aid.

It has an even bigger effect on marginalized communities in Wyoming, he said.

“We did a needs assessment for the barriers standing between LGBTQ Wyomingites and equitable health care,” Medina said. “The number one thing was insurance.

They don’t have it, and, if they do, it doesn’t cover the things they need.

“Doing something like this protects all Wyomingites, but it also protects those who are most vulnerable,” he said.

Aside from the communities that could benefit the most from Medicaid expansion, passage of HB 80 would play a major role in making mental health services more readily available to those who need it.

During the presentation, Dr. JJ Chen, a psychiatrist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, spoke about Wyoming’s mental health statistics, specifically the suicide rate of 30.5 suicides per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which nearly doubles the average of the rest of the country.

Chen said not having insurance often creates a barrier for those looking to receive mental health services.

“We owe it to our fellow Wyomingites to more effectively spread the word in a state where mental health treatment is already so stigmatized and facing an uphill battle,” Chen said. “A Wyoming where Medicaid is not expanded is, indeed, indicative of a dystopian state of being.”

There was another message that each speaker emphasized, and that was to speak to their legislators face to face.

After the rally, many of those who attended entered the state Capitol to try to meet with their representatives in person.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, also took the podium to address this year’s efforts, and he made an important call to those who want to see a different outcome than in years past.

Rather than criticize and try to sway the opposition with “hard luck” stories, he urged those in attendance to approach legislators economically, with examples of how Medicaid will be good for Wyoming.

“They’re good people. They’re smart people. They have strong feelings,” Case said. “They believe, mistakenly, that Medicaid expansion would somehow weaken us as a people or weaken Wyoming. They believe there’s a lot of fraud, and that people get benefits that they don’t deserve.”

Former Rep. Pat Sweeney was one legislator who originally opposed Medicaid expansion when he joined the House in 2016. During his speech at the rally, he admitted that he had been wrong in his beliefs.

Like Case, Sweeney emphasized a respectful discourse between supporters and legislators. He encouraged the crowd by saying that the goal of passing Medicaid expansion is achievable in Wyoming, though the road has been difficult so far.

“If you listen to the other side, they think that this is all just a socialized program,” he said. “It is not. It’ll create a better workforce. It’ll create a healthy workforce.”