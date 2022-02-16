Medical marijuana bill filed in Wyoming Legislature

Another attempt at legalizing marijuana — this time, for medical use — has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

House Bill 143, sponsored by Green River Libertarian Rep. Marshall Burt would allow Wyoming doctors to recommend marijuana as treatment and would task the state’s liquor division with regulating its distribution.

During last year’s session, a bill that would have authorized a study on medical marijuana in Wyoming failed along with an attempt at legalization.

The bill as written would allow doctors to recommend marijuana to treat conditions including cancer, HIV, AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Crohn’s, dementia, Alzheimer’s, Tourette’s, any terminal illness and others.

It would also apply to anyone experiencing symptoms that marijuana has been found to alleviate — including PTSD, anxiety, nausea, migraines, seizures or opiate dependency.

While cannabis can’t be prescribed like other medications, medical use allows health care providers to write “certifications” for their patients that could benefit from marijuana. Regulations outlined in Burt’s bill would set out a licensing process for growers and dispensaries, testing for cannabinoids and terpenes, periodic audits for licensed businesses and requirements for growing facilities in the state.

Last year, after the pair of marijuana bills failed to pass, local organizers started two petitions in an attempt to get marijuana decriminalization and medical use on the ballot in 2024, where people could vote directly on the issues.

Organizer Mario Presutti told the Star-Tribune in January that carriers have been prioritizing the medical use petition when seeking signatures. Though most people who sign one, sign both, Presutti said, the medical initiative had around 5% more signatures at that time.

Another cannabis-related bill has already been filed this session, though neither has passed the two-thirds introductory vote to be discussed. House Bill 106 aims to remove criminal penalties for most marijuana possession or use charges in the state.

A December 2020 survey from the University of Wyoming found that 85% of people surveyed supported legalizing medical marijuana.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

