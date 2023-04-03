Although more people died than were born in Wyoming last year, the state’s total population still increased as hundreds of new people moved in.

The state’s total population grew by 1,898 people, or 0.3%, which is slightly less than the United States growth rate of 0.4%, the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information announced Friday. There were 581,381 people living in Wyoming as of last summer.

Lincoln County experienced the fastest growth, followed by Big Horn and Crook counties, the statement said. There were 16 counties overall that saw their populations grow.

Natrona County and Laramie County, the only two metropolitan areas in Wyoming, each decreased by 0.1%.

Two factors played a role in Wyoming’s growth — natural change and net migration.

Natural change is the difference between births and deaths, and net migration is the difference between people moving into and out of the state.

There were actually 2,494 people who moved into Wyoming, but there were 490 more deaths than births last year which offset the total population.

“Perhaps it’s the first time in Wyoming’s history that the number of deaths outnumbered the births, according to Wyoming Department of Health records,” Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the state’s Economic Analysis Division, said in the statement.

Wyoming’s population growth from natural change has steadily declined since 2008, as birth rates decreased and Baby Boomers got older.

The COVID-19 pandemic further decreased the numbers of births while driving up the number of deaths to around 6,000 annually for the last three years.

From 2014 to 2019, the state simultaneously experienced six consecutive years where more people left the state than moved in due to the downturn in the energy sector, the statement said.

“Energy driven employment opportunity is always a leading factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic specifically played a large role in recent years,” Liu said in the statement.

However, that has reversed. Many professionals with higher incomes and remote work capabilities chose to relocate to less populated and lower cost areas, such as Wyoming, during the pandemic, the statement said.

Wyoming’s state population has increased by 4,544 people since the 2020 Census.

The full Wyoming Department of Administration and Information report can be found on the agency’s website.