Montana candidates look forward to campaigning in person

HELENA, Mont. — Montana candidates who advanced to the general election said they’re looking forward to the time when they can get back on the campaign trail rather than relying on phone calls to reach voters under directives in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Montanans expect you to show up in every corner of the state,” Bryce Bennett, who won the Democratic primary for secretary of state, said Wednesday. “They want to be able to look you in the eyes, shake your hand and get a sense of what leadership you’ll bring to the office.”

Bennett will take on Deputy Secretary of State Christy Jacobsen, who won the Republican primary, in the November election.

Bennett said his key issues are pushing back on out-of-touch politicians who want to make it harder for Montanans to cast their ballots and to ensure it’s easy and convenient for businesses to register with the state.

Jacobsen, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, said she would continue to fight for clean and fair elections. She said she was concerned that polling places were closed for the primary because the state used an all-mail election. The voter turnout was similar to 2016, she said Wednesday.