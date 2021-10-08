More information, Indigenous involvement needed on missing and murdered issue, leaders say

Bureau of Indian Affairs special agent Garrick DeClay works on the newly created Missing and Murdered Unit under the Office of Justice Services. He’s based in Montana, DeClay said, but until recently he and one other agent covered Wyoming, Oregon and Washington as well.

The unit, which was established as part of the 2019 Operation Lady Justice, deals with both active and cold cases. It’s meant to work with local agencies — here, those would be the Wind River Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and DCI — to pool resources and try to solve cases.

“There’s the structural piece of how we tackle this, the procedural,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said. “But then it also comes down to boots on the ground, who’s actually doing the work.”

Right now in Wyoming, there are five actively missing Indigenous people.

Chambers said that both nationally and statewide, interest in missing and murdered Indigenous people has skyrocketed since Gabby Petito’s disappearance began making headlines last month.

The media covering Petito’s case quickly pivoted to highlight the much more common disappearances and killings of Indigenous people in the region, after many pointed out that her case was receiving a disproportionate amount of attention.