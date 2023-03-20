The Wyoming Freedom Caucus has again grown its ranks this year.

Reps. Bill Allemand, Allen Slagle, Scott Smith, Tomi Strock and Jeanette Ward — all of whom just finished their first legislative session — were listed as official members of the far-right House caucus on a Sunday news release from the group.

It’s not clear if other new lawmakers joined but chose not to publicly disclose their membership. Wyoming Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. John Bear, a Gillette Republican, didn’t respond to the Star-Tribune for comment by deadline.

There are three new lawmakers — Reps. Abby Angelos, Tony Locke and Sarah Penn — whose names are also on the news release, but who aren’t listed as official members of the caucus.

None of the new recruits come as a surprise; freshmen lawmakers aren’t allowed to be official members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, but it was clear even before the session began who was likely to join the group.

Before the session, for instance, Ward, a Casper Republican who moved to Wyoming from Illinois in August 2021, authored and circulated a letter to the University of Wyoming condemning the school for its decision to revoke the tabling rights of a Laramie church elder who targeted a transgender student by name on a sign posted to his table. Many signatories of the letter were Wyoming Freedom Caucus members and sympathizers.

Throughout the session itself, the new recruits voted in tandem with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus and took action to promote the group’s goals, which include increasing restrictions on abortion services, expanding school choice, removing books with what the caucus has described as “pornographic material” from school libraries, safeguarding election integrity and blocking the “growth of government disguised as free health care from D.C.”

For instance, all the new recruits voted in favor of House Bill 103 — legislation sponsored by Wyoming Freedom Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Jeremy Haroldson that cracks down on crossover voting in Wyoming. Slagle, Smith, Strock and Ward cosponsored the bill.

They also voted in favor of this year’s broad abortion ban legislation, the Life is a Human Right Act. That bill was sponsored by another Wyoming Freedom Caucus member, Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams. Slagle, Smith and Ward cosponsored that legislation.

Gov. Mark Gordon allowed both bills to become law without his signature.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus announced its official launch and partnership with the State Freedom Caucus Network — a Washington, D.C.-based organization that aims to establish state freedom caucuses across the country — in early January before the beginning of the legislative session.

The caucus, which has its origins in the far-right U.S. House Freedom Caucus that emerged in 2015, doesn’t publicize a full list of its members. It’s up to each lawmaker whether or not to disclose their membership.

In 2017, the caucus had about six members. Then it bumped up to 17 members. Before the legislative session, Bear told the Star-Tribune that sympathizers of the caucus — if not members — had increased by roughly 10 lawmakers following the 2022 elections.

The caucus’ growth mirrors splits in Wyoming’s Republican Party as the far right of the party has grown in power. Some lawmakers in Wyoming’s House of Representatives also said this session was more divided in the lower chamber than ever.