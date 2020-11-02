More than half of Wyoming's registered voters have already cast ballots

Even a day before the polls officially open, Wyoming voters have already set a record for absentee ballots.

In Cheyenne, voters were seen lined up all the way down the block to cast their ballot at the Laramie County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. In Teton County on Monday morning, local media reported voter turnout at 71% before the polls had even officially opened, with thousands of people lining up to cast absentee ballots.

And in Casper, lines could be seen stretching down the long, marbled hallway of the Natrona County Courthouse, past stern and mostly masked voters bubbling in their selections for state, local and federal office. According to Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good, more than 8,000 people have voted at the county clerk’s office since Sept. 18, with approximately 16,000 total absentee ballots received during that same time span.

“It’s been very busy, but we’re getting it done,” Good said Monday morning.