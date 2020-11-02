More than half of Wyoming's registered voters have already cast ballots

Even a day before the polls officially open, Wyoming voters have already set a record for absentee ballots.
In Cheyenne, voters were seen lined up all the way down the block to cast their ballot at the Laramie County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. In Teton County on Monday morning, local media reported voter turnout at 71% before the polls had even officially opened, with thousands of people lining up to cast absentee ballots.
And in Casper, lines could be seen stretching down the long, marbled hallway of the Natrona County Courthouse, past stern and mostly masked voters bubbling in their selections for state, local and federal office. According to Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good, more than 8,000 people have voted at the county clerk’s office since Sept. 18, with approximately 16,000 total absentee ballots received during that same time span.
“It’s been very busy, but we’re getting it done,” Good said Monday morning.
Statewide, voter enthusiasm has been just as high. As of Monday morning, 131,516 absentee ballots had been returned, according to numbers from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, an increase of more than 30,000 from the week before. For reference, an almost unheard of one-third of the ballots cast in the 2018 election – approximately 61,500 – were cast by absentee ballot in what was the state’s most-active midterm election ever.
Whether Wyoming will set a record for voter turnout on Tuesday is another question. As of Monday, approximately 29 percent of all people eligible to vote in Wyoming had cast a ballot, compared to the 58 percent of the voting age population who cast their vote in the record-setting 2016 elections.
For comparison, nearly 259,000 people cast a ballot that year, good for a turnout of 107% due to a high degree of voters who registered to vote at the polls. As of Monday morning, turnout of registered voters statewide was around 53%.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.