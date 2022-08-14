Most Hageman voters believe 2020 election was illegitimate, UW poll shows

As Wyoming’s primary draws near, polls indicate that Rep. Liz Cheney’s challenger, Harriet Hageman, is likely to oust her. All the while, most of Hageman’s voters still believe the falsehood that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate.

Of likely voters who support Hageman in Tuesday’s primary, only 16% believe that President Joe Biden’s election was legitimate, according to a new poll from the University of Wyoming. That’s compared to 94% of Cheney supporters who believe the result was legitimate.

Cheney voted with former President Donald Trump 93% of the time and backed him during his first impeachment trial. But she became one of his most vocal GOP critics after he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and when a mob of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the election results.

Cheney’s vote to impeach the former president and her continued opposition to him elevated her national prominence, but deeply angered many in Wyoming’s Republican Party, which censured her and voted to symbolically no longer recognize the congresswoman as a Republican. It also invited the toughest reelection fight of her career.

Hageman and Cheney share many policy views, but break on a handful of issues, perhaps none more notable than the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 riot.

Hageman, a natural resources attorney who’s been endorsed by Trump, recently said at a Casper forum that she believes the 2020 election was rigged for Biden.

“Absolutely the election was rigged. It was rigged to make sure that President Trump could not get reelected,” Hageman said on stage during Politics in the Park at Washington Park. “What happened in 2020 is a travesty.”

Trump and his allies insist, without evidence, that the election was stolen. An Associated Press review of “every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump” uncovered fewer than 475 instances (not all of which were cast in favor of Biden). That figure would have had no bearing on the outcome of the election. Additionally, a group of conservative lawyers and judges released a report that explains why the election was not “rigged.”

In the same vein, nearly three-fourths of Hageman’s likely voters say there “is solid evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, while 3 percent of Cheney supporters say the same,” a press release accompanying the UW poll noted.

The same poll found Hageman leading Cheney by 29 points. It surveyed 562 likely voters reached by phone from July 25 to Aug. 6.

Early voting began July 1. Primary day is Tuesday.

A Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy/Casper Star-Tribune survey found that Cheney is trailing her Trump-endorsed challenger by 22 points. This survey was conducted earlier in July and only surveyed likely voters.

In recent comments, Cheney appears to already be looking past next week.

“Here’s my pledge to you: I will work everyday to ensure that our exceptional nation long endures. My children and your children must grow up in an America where we have honorable and peaceful transitions of power. Not violent confrontations, intimidation, and thuggery,” Cheney said in her final ad of the campaign. “This is our great task and we will prevail. I hope you will join me in this fight.”

Because of Cheney’s opposition to Trump, she — the daughter of a vice president that liberal often liken to Darth Vader — is going to receive a significant number of Democratic crossover votes, polls and interviews conducted by the Star-Tribune show. That said, Wyoming is so deeply red that the polling suggests liberal support will not be enough for Cheney to close the gap between her and Hageman.

For better or worse, the Cheney-Hageman race has become defined by the former president, as Hageman touts his endorsement often and Cheney battles him as vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee. On Parade Day in Casper last month, for example, Hageman greeted supporters as she walked through downtown Casper. Cheney remained in Washington, where she participated in a Jan. 6 hearing.

That focus on Jan. 6 appears to have hurt her chances of reelection. The Star-Tribune poll found nearly 60% of Wyoming Republicans who plan to vote in next month’s primary say her service on the Jan. 6 committee makes them less likely to vote for her. In comparison, only 30% of voters said Trump’s endorsement made them more likely to vote for Hageman.

Still, no matter which way the result goes Tuesday, it will be see as a referendum on the former president’s grip on the future of the Republican Party — in Wyoming and across the nation.