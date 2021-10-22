Multiple states surpass Wyoming for donations to Cheney campaign

The Cheney campaign has now collected over $5 million this year and ended the third fundraising quarter with nearly $3.7 million to spend. The $5 million is already millions more than Cheney raised over the entire 2019-2020 campaign cycle.

Cheney's un-itemized donations account for about 22.5% of her donations from individuals, which excludes political action committees or PACs. The proportion of money that comes from individual un-itemized donors is a good pulse on the grassroots support for the candidate, as they must be under $200. The Cheney campaign said it had not yet calculated the proportion of un-itemized donors who listed Wyoming addresses.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard was the first Republican to announce he would challenge Cheney, and he has remained in the race even after Trump endorsed another candidate, lawyer Harriet Hageman, to unseat Wyoming's congresswoman. Although Bouchard has raised far less than Cheney, almost 70% of his total money raised came from un-itemized donations. He also has yet to take any PAC money.

The percentage of PAC money that Cheney has been relying on has been steadily declining over the past three quarters.