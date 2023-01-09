Municipalities push for changes to liquor laws

Liquor laws and eyesore properties are top priorities for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities this legislative session.

The association, which lobbies on behalf of Wyoming cities and towns, is pushing hard for four proposals expected to go before lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to a legislative agenda provided to the city of Casper.

The first three, if passed as currently drafted, would change how the state regulates liquor licenses. Each earned sponsorship from the Joint Corporations Committee during the 2022 interim legislative session.

The first bill, Senate File 3, would let local governments price new retail liquor licenses themselves — within certain parameters.

Retail liquor licenses are usually for businesses like liquor stores and bars. The number of retail liquor licenses in a given community is limited by its population, making them highly coveted (and by extension, expensive.)

The second bill, Senate File 12, would create a plan for bar-and-grill liquor licenses to gradually replace restaurant liquor licenses.

Unlike retail liquor licenses, bar-and-grill licenses require businesses to make 60 percent of their profit from food. They still let businesses make more money from liquor sales than restaurant licenses, though.

The other is difference is that bar-and-grill licenses have population caps (similar to retail licenses), while restaurant licenses don't.

If Senate File 12 passes, communities would gradually see an influx of bar-and-grill licenses over the next few years as their restaurant licenses expire.

The third bill, Senate File 13, would create a new kind of liquor license for tavern and entertainment establishments. Similar to bar-and-grill liquor licenses, businesses in this category couldn't make more than 40% of their revenue from liquor sales.

But there wouldn't be a population cap on tavern and entertainment licenses. And, as the name suggests, they'd open up liquor sales to a broader range of businesses.

In legislative meetings during the interim session, supporters said that by making it easier to break into the liquor business, the bill could be promising for Wyoming's economic development.

Others were concerned there could be a social cost to flooding the market with new licenses — like an increase in alcohol-related accidents and crimes.

If the bills make it through the Legislature, they’d take effect July 1.

A fourth proposal would let communities issue property tax credits to people who buy and restore abandoned and nuisance buildings.

That bill hasn’t been posted yet, but is expected to be brought by Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie.

The goal of the bill is to encourage people to clean up properties that are sitting around and deteriorating, said Carter Napier, Casper's city manager.

Those kinds of buildings “can be a sort of albatross around the neck of cities for years and years,” Napier said.

Here's how the draft, as provided to the city of Casper, would work: Say someone in Cheyenne buys an abandoned home and spends $5,000 fixing it up. If they could prove they spent that money on repairs, Cheyenne could grant them a property tax credit for up to $5,000.

Residents would only be eligible for the tax credit once every 10 years, according to the draft. The buildings would also have to meet set criteria to qualify as abandoned or nuisance properties