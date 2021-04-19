National money, small donors pour into Wyoming's U.S. House race

“We know [the total], we just aren’t making it public yet,” Bouchard spokesperson April Poley wrote in an emailed statement. “If Cheney makes her WY donor numbers public, I’m sure we’ll do the same with ours as I suspect we have far far far far FAR more individual WY donors than she does.”

Wyoming Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper — the third-best funded candidate in the race — reported just over $173,000 in donations this quarter. More than $133,000 of that came in the forms of loans from the candidate himself. Another $5,800 came from his father.

A growing trend in fundraising

Since Cheney voted to impeach former President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Wyoming’s typically provincial primary process has drawn national attention. Trump has hinted at future visits to the Cowboy State in recent months and dangled endorsement promises over the field.

The former president’s surrogates, including his son, Donald Trump Jr., have gotten involved in Wyoming politics as well. Trump Jr. pressured state lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session to vote for a run-off election bill he said could help prevent a splitting of the vote in Cheney’s favor.