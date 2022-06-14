National PAC endorses Hageman, will run TV ad featuring Trump's Casper rally

A prominent conservative political action committee on Tuesday endorsed Harriet Hageman in her run against Rep. Liz Cheney.

Club for Growth PAC is also releasing a $300,000 TV advertisement in support of Hageman. The ad highlights former President Donald Trump’s backing of Hageman and features footage from his recent rally here.

“Harriet Hageman is a principled conservative we can count on to fight socialist Democrats, as opposed to Liz Cheney who prefers siding with Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden,” said Club for Growth President David McIntosh. “Hageman is the perfect candidate to fight Biden’s failed policies, and we look forward to doing whatever it takes to help her get elected.”

The PAC was shopping around Wyoming for a Cheney challenger well before Hageman entered the race in September with Trump’s endorsement.

“Cheney does not have a conservative record,” said Club for Growth spokesman Joe Kildea, who pointed out that her “lifetime record” based on the organization’s scorecard is 69%. Her yearly score for 2021 was 92%

The ad will run in the Casper, Cheyenne, Rapid City and Billings broadcast markets. It makes no mention of Cheney.

“President Trump’s still fighting for you. He needs Harriet Hageman in Congress,” the ad begins.

This is not the first anti-Cheney ad Club for Growth has run this election.

The fiscally conservative PAC previously released a 30-second ad branding Cheney as a “Clinton Republican.”

With a slideshow of photos of Hillary Clinton, the ad starts, “Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name. She sided with Nancy Pelosi and attacked President Trump when he was in office. She supported impeachment and she continues to attack President Trump today.”

“Hillary Clinton? No, Liz Cheney,” the voice-over says as a photo of Clinton morphs into Cheney.

At the time, the Cheney camp hit back.

“Anyone who questions Liz Cheney’s conservative credentials is ignorant or lying,” a Cheney spokesperson told the Star-Tribune.

That ad had a much smaller price tag than the latest one: $13,720 on TV ad slots, $18,000 on digital ads — like YouTube and Breitbart — and an estimated $9,000 on production costs. So far, Club for Growth has spent nearly $60,000 in Cheney opposition efforts.

Club For Growth also endorsed Max Miller, a former Trump White House aide who was running against former Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Like Cheney, Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump. He later bowed out of the race.

That said, Club for Growth also came out in opposition last year to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik replacing Cheney in House GOP leadership, despite the fact that Trump also endorsed her for the position.

Cheney was ousted from House Republican leadership after she voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Club for Growth’s Trump-centric ad and endorsement comes in the midst of the House Select Committee’s Jan. 6 hearings, which Cheney has taken a lead role in. Her service on that committee has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans in Washington and some Wyomingites.

During the first hearing, Cheney repeatedly placed the blame of the insurrection at Trump’s feet.

“On this point, there is no room for debate. Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: that the election was stolen, and that he was the rightful President,” Cheney said in her opening statement. “President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack.”

When asked about why the new TV ad is running at this stage in the campaign, Kildea said the PAC does not publicly discuss “strategy.”

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.