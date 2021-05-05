National PAC interviewed potential Wyoming candidates to primary Cheney

Club For Growth, a national conservative political action committee, confirmed to the Star-Tribune it shopped around Wyoming the last week of March for a challenger to face Rep. Liz Cheney in her 2022 House primary.

Club For Growth’s presence in the state is a signal that the race may not be limited to the current candidates facing Cheney, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

However, Gray and Bouchard were not excluded either.

Club for Growth met with Gray when they visited the state and then again in Washington in April, Gray said. Bouchard did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“We interviewed a number of potential candidates,” Joe Kildea, vice president of communications for the PAC, said Wednesday. Kildea declined to say whether the group plans to make an endorsement or which potential candidates they interviewed.

Kildea said the group is not ruling out the possibility of a second visit to the state if it is warranted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is not the first time prominent Republican leaders have signaled that more candidates may enter the race.