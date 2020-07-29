Natrona County Commission tabs Kevin O'Hearn for Bunky Loucks' seat in Legislature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Natrona County Commission selected Mills Town Planner Kevin O’Hearn to fill outgoing Rep. Bunky Loucks’ seat in the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday night, aiming to give House District 59 some continuity until the body convenes in a general session in January.

In a hearing Tuesday night, the Natrona County Commission ultimately selected O’Hearn over fellow political newcomers Leah Juarez and David Carpenter after two hours of testimony. While the commissioners called it a “difficult choice,” several members of the board described O’Hearn as the most experienced candidate to represent the district until the Legislature reconvenes in a general session in 2021, citing his long experience in local government.

“Kevin’s got a lot of municipal experience and some background in things I think will be helpful as we’re in this interim process,” Natrona County Commissioner Brook Kaufman said after moving to nominate O’Hearn Tuesday night.

His swearing-in will take place in the Wyoming state Capitol in Cheyenne at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Legislative Service Office.