Natrona County GOP chair says he was censured by state party

The Wyoming Republican Party has yet to acknowledge his censure publicly, and McGinley — as well as the rest of the Natrona County delegation — declined to attend the in-person meeting where he was censured after the party required a nondisclosure agreement to participate, according to emails obtained by the Star-Tribune. They also had concerns over COVID-19.

No proxies were allowed in executive session, meaning members were forced to travel to Riverton in addition to signing nondisclosure agreements in order to participate in the hearing. McGinley said that cellphones were also collected prior to the vote.

“If I just told you that and didn’t have a catch to what party it was, you’d probably be rather concerned,” he said Tuesday night. “Suffice to say, we did not attend that meeting.”

As such, the details surrounding McGinley's censure are hazy. Several participants in the meeting did not respond to a reporter’s emails and messages. Others declined to comment, citing the party’s nondisclosure agreement.

Members of party leadership — including Chairman Frank Eathorne and Executive Director Kathy Russell — also did not respond to numerous requests for comment by a Star-Tribune reporter shortly after the vote.