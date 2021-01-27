Natrona County GOP Chair says he was censured by the state party

Natrona County Republican Party chairman Joe McGinley says he's been informed that he was censured by state party leadership earlier this month, the latest episode in a longstanding feud between McGinley and state Republican leadership.
During a Tuesday night gathering of the Natrona County Republican Party, McGinley revealed the party’s executive leadership had formally voted to censure him earlier this month at a meeting in Riverton after several hours of closed-door debate.
The censure represents the culmination of years of rising tensions between McGinley and state Republican leadership. Under McGinley's leadership, the Natrona County Republican Party's executive committee has voted in opposition to several state-level initiatives and, in protest of the direction of the party, voted to withhold paying regular shares of its fundraising to the state party.
In response, the state party opened an investigation into McGinley's actions as chair in 2019 and, last summer, attempted to bar Natrona County's delegation from participating in the state convention.
The Wyoming Republican Party has yet to acknowledge his censure publicly, and McGinley – as well as the rest of the Natrona County delegation – declined to attend the in-person meeting where he was censured after the party required a non-disclosure agreement to participate, according to emails obtained by the Star-Tribune. They also had concerns over COVID-19.
No proxies were allowed in executive session, meaning members were forced to travel to Riverton in addition to signing non-disclosure agreements in order to participate in the hearing. McGinley said that cellphones were also collected prior to the vote.
“If I just told you that and didn’t have a catch to what party it was, you’d probably be rather concerned,” he said Tuesday night. “Suffice to say, we did not attend that meeting.”
As such, the details surrounding McGinley's censure are hazy. Several participants in the meeting did not respond to a reporter’s emails and messages. Others declined to comment, citing the party’s non-disclosure agreement.
Members of party leadership – including Chairman Frank Eathorne and Executive Director Kathy Russell – also did not respond to numerous requests for comment by a Star-Tribune reporter shortly after the vote.
A copy of a disciplinary letter sent to McGinley – and later shared with the entire Natrona County GOP – showed that he had been censured on three different charges, including tarnishing the reputation of the Wyoming Republican Party in statements to the media and the public, violating confidential work the party had conducted (including divulging details of the work being performed by the committee charged with investigating him), and violating party bylaws, among other numerous allegations.
McGinley said Eathorne had not yet contacted him to formally inform him of the censure vote, and that all communications about his hearing and the resulting censure have come via the party’s secretary, April Poley. As such, McGinley said he is still not certain he was actually censured, given no minutes currently exist of the meeting and that he has not received formal confirmation from the party that he was.
“Apparently, I have been censured times three,” he said. “Whether that’s a fact or not, I’ll just have to go with the information I’ve been provided.”
The secretive nature of McGinley’s censure is unusual, given censures are intended to publicly denounce the actions of members who go against the organization’s wishes. However, it comes as a result of the party bylaws.
Last summer, the party voted to adopt party bylaws requiring its members to abide by non-disclosure agreements in order to participate in disciplinary hearings or other executive functions, including political plan briefings, presidential campaign representative visits, election related budgetary discussions, or “any item” deemed to be confidential by the state chairman and ratified by the State Central Committee.
Those bylaw changes are the subject of ongoing legal action by the Natrona County Republican Party arguing that they were enacted improperly. However, those bylaws remained active for McGinley’s hearing, which lasted roughly five hours and was held in executive session.
Violations outlined by the state party included McGinley allegedly misrepresenting actions of the Governance Review and Feedback Committee – a group of party members tasked with evaluating state lawmakers’ votes and how closely they align with the state party platform – as the party creating a “litmus test."
“Chairman McGinley has actively worked to undermine the Wyoming Republican Party by publicly making damaging statements to the media, discussing actions at a State Central Committee meeting that should not have been aired outside of the organization, and by active revolt against the organization through a Resolution to withhold financial support of the Wyoming Republican Party until the organization acted in a manner he deemed acceptable,” the disciplinary letter read.
McGinley has denied those charges, and maintains that he and county party leadership have acted properly throughout the past two years.
“As Republicans we believe in transparency, freedom of speech (even if we disagree), the rule of law, fair elections, limited government (including within our own party), and the voice of the people,” McGinley wrote in an email to members of the county party in early January. “A small extreme group wants to undermine our core values and have a secretive society with confidentiality agreements, information based on rumors and biased/meritless investigations all while using fear and rumor to gain your vote.”
Attorneys for McGinley argued the state party has acted improperly in its efforts to exact discipline against the Natrona County Chair through a secretive process McGinley has characterized as being “rigged” against him. Prior to the January 9th meeting, McGinley said that all of his efforts to get in contact with party leadership and those investigating him had gone unanswered, while details of the meeting, as of this writing, have continued to be kept under wraps.
“We certainly hope the Wyoming Republican Party will aim to honor the basic tenants of due process owed to Dr. McGinley,” his attorneys, Michael Rosenthal and Matthew D. Kaufman, wrote in a letter to the Wyoming Republican Party’s attorneys dated Dec. 22. “We are growing concerned that attempts to silence and discipline Dr. McGinley, the duly-elected Chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party, for openly expressing ideas and fostering discussion within a political party, is becoming routine.”
With his censure, McGinley joins the county party’s state committeewoman – JoAnn True – as the second member of the Natrona County party to be censured in the past year. True was censured for her role in a bipartisan political action committee committed to getting women elected to public office, regardless of party. Numerous Democrats as well as Republicans received funding from the organization.