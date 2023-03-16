The Natrona County GOP will remain one of the last strongholds of more traditional, "big-tent" conservatism in Wyoming following a surprisingly calm election Wednesday night that kept in place moderate leadership.

Wednesday night's elections for Natrona County GOP leadership run counter to the results of the 2022 primary elections, when a number of far-right political newcomers ousted more traditional lawmakers with seniority in the Legislature.

Former House District 35 Rep. Joe MacGuire, who was unseated last year by current Rep. Tony Locke, an ally of the hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus, became the next chairman of the county party in a 128-66 vote against Shianne Huston, a precinct committeewoman and previous Natrona County Commission candidate. MacGuire said during his speech that he believes in a "big tent" party, as well as "meetings that are open and follow the established decorum."

Former Chairman Kevin Taheri, who chose not to run again for the position because of "personal, family issues," was elected to be one of the county GOP’s eight members at large.

Banner Health Director of Business Development Stacey Zeidler, a precinct committeewoman who's been involved in local politics since 2011, became vice chair of the county party in a 122-73 vote against insurance representative Ross Schriftman. Former Vice Chair JoAnn True didn't run for reelection.

Joe McGinley, a Casper physician, remained the county party's state committeeman in a 127-66 vote against hard-line conservative Liberty's Place 4 U President Mike Pyatt.

Back in 2017, Cathy Ide, the spouse of now-freshman Sen. Bob Ide, who was on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, called for a meeting during which attendees voted to remove McGinley from his post and put Pyatt in his place. While McGinley described the event as a “rogue activity” and said that those who organized it didn’t follow rules for calling a meeting, some in the county party nevertheless believed Pyatt to be the new chairman. In the end, McGinley maintained his seat.

A more moderate Republican, McGinley has long butted heads with state Republican leadership over the party’s direction. Under his leadership, the Natrona County GOP voted to withhold fundraising shares from the state party, after which state party leaders cut the number of Natrona County delegates for the GOP state convention from 33 to the minimum six. The state Republican Party also censured McGinley in 2021.

"Despite numerous attempts to drive the county party into extremism, I have not waivered and stand strong with fellow Republicans defending our party platforms and conservative values," McGinley wrote in his appeal letter for the state committeeman position.

State Committeewoman Kim Walker, who is vice president of the Natrona County Republican Women, also maintained her seat with 121 votes against precinct committeewoman Darcie Gudger's 55 votes and Mills Mayor Leah Juarez's 18 votes.

The Natrona County GOP chairman, state committeeman and state committeewoman will participate in the state GOP's May leadership elections in Jackson.

Former Chairman Taheri, Rob Hill, Annie Sanders, Susan Stubson, Amy Womack, Dale Bohren, Jim DeGolia and Jim Belcher were voted in as the Natrona County GOP's members at large. Leslie Hendry, who was previously the county party's secretary, will remain in that post. There were no nominations for additional candidates from the floor.

The Natrona County GOP, which has frequently butted heads with the state Republican Party, is among the last counties that has maintained a more moderate approach to conservative politics as far-right factions in Wyoming’s Republican Party have grown in power.

The county party sued the state GOP over bylaws requiring each county party to pay dues or lose delegates to the state GOP convention. (The county party ended up dropping the lawsuit last year.) In June, the Natrona County GOP asked Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne to resign after learning of his presence on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, among other controversial revelations about him.

Division has also appeared within the Natrona County GOP, with some meetings in the past rife with tension and watched over by armed security. That was not, however, the case on Wednesday night.

Several candidates brought up the rifts between the Natrona County GOP and the state Republican Party during their speeches to the body on Wednesday and vowed to work towards repairing those splits.

"I think the message came through loud and clear: We need to mend fences both amongst ourselves and with the state. That will be priority number one," MacGuire, the new chairman of the Natrona County GOP, said at the meeting.

"Priority number two will be getting back to knowing who we are, getting to know each other and starting an open dialogue."