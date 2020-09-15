Natrona County GOP member censured by state party for supporting women's PAC

“They voted for this action due to Joann's commitment, in her personal and private life, to encourage women to become involved in politics in Wyoming,” Natrona County Republican Party Chairman Joe McGinley wrote in an email to members of the county party Monday night. “Joann participates in a non-partisan organization, the Cowgirl Run Fund, which helps support and mentor women in Wyoming to become involved. Their mission statement is: ‘Our mission is to help elect more women so that women’s voices are present in shaping public policy. Our goal is to build a pipeline of women who are seasoned in political leadership.’ I guess encouraging woman to become involved is seen as a threat to a majority of the State Party Central Committee.”

It is not unusual for political action committees to support candidates of both parties. Special interest groups like the Wyoming Realtors' Association, the Wyoming Education Association, or the Wyoming Restaurant and Lodging Association regularly give to candidates of both parties. Cowgirl Run Fund co-founder Jen Simon, however, noted that the PAC has supported candidates running in opposite parties within one race like it did in Senate District 6, where it backed Democrat Britney Wallesch and Republican Erin Johnson.