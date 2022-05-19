Natrona County GOP 'scrambling' to find Republican candidate to replace Gray

With a week until the electoral filing deadline, the Natrona County GOP must find a Republican candidate for House District 57 or be left to launch a write-in campaign against a Democrat who has already entered the race.

Incumbent Casper Rep. Chuck Gray left the House District 57 race to seek the Republican nomination for secretary of state after Ed Buchanan's surprise announcement that he would not run for reelection. Buchanan originally announced he would seek a second term, but he reversed course after a district judge position opened up in his hometown.

"We are scrambling now because it’s a vacated seat," said JoAnn True, chairwoman of the Natrona County GOP elections committee and vice-chairwoman of the county party.

The job to find a Republican candidate for House District 57 has fallen on the shoulders of the Natrona County GOP because it's the party's responsibility to "make sure there’s a Republican filing in every seat," True said.

A Democrat has already filed for the seat, raising the stakes even further.

"I don’t want an empty slot there," said Kevin Taheri, chairman of the Natrona County GOP. "I’m a little nervous, but the world goes on."

Gray was positive that a challenger would be found.

"I’m confident there will be a conservative filing for HD57 and it’s up to the people of HD57 to make the decision who will represent us," he said in a statement.

The filing period for candidates began May 12 and runs through May 27, meaning the Natrona County Republican Party has a week to find a candidate.

Gray, a former candidate for U.S. House against Rep. Liz Cheney, is now in a two-way Republican primary against Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, whose candidacy was announced only hours after Buchanan said he would no longer seek reelection. It's possible more candidates will surface.

Following redistricting -- the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative maps to account for population changes -- House District 57's area was tightened, which has made the recruitment task harder.

"There are some issues there," Taheri said. "It does narrow the field a little bit."

For one, Taheri said he was going to contact Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, who unsuccessfully ran against Gray in 2016, but Pacheco's home is no longer part of House District 57.

Still, there's a list of roughly "four to five people" the county party is going to contact.

If the county party can't fill the hole in the next few days, they may launch a write-in campaign in a last-ditch effort.

Gray has represented parts of Casper in the Wyoming Legislature since 2017. A staunch conservative, Gray was the lead sponsor of legislation that brought a voter ID requirement to Wyoming.

Gray can't run for two offices at once, so there's risk in leaving his legislative post for a shot at a higher elected office.

"When the vacancy was announced on Tuesday, I prayed about it heavily and sought the advice of fellow Wyomingites," he said in a statement Thursday. "I ultimately concluded that serving the public as our next Secretary of State is the best way to work for election integrity and put the people of Wyoming first in stopping out of control government."

