Natrona County GOP seeks to overturn controversial rule changes made at state convention

This appeared to create some legal complications, however. Because the party only considered those in attendance at the convention rather than all eligible voters — and because no record exists proving the vote — the changes would, under the party’s bylaws, be rendered illegitimate, the letter argues.

“The methods used at the Wyoming Republican Party convention in 2020 were inconsistent with the bylaws, as no count was taken, and that method used at the convention to determine passage was merely a majority of those present,” Khale Lenhart, the attorney representing the Natrona County Republican Party, wrote in his review. “Because an improper method of calculating passage was used, and no record exists that would allow anyone to determine whether the number of those voting in favor passed the required threshold, the vote to amend the bylaws was inconsistent with the existing bylaws and is therefore null and void.”

The letter — which was drafted after approval by the county party’s executive committee over the summer — was met with quick criticism by fellow members of the Wyoming GOP’s executive committee, according to emails provided to the Star-Tribune.