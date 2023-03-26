For Natrona County lawmakers who have served in the Wyoming Legislature for some time, the 2023 session stood apart from ones they’ve experienced before.

Particularly in the House, the body was highly divisive, with people voting in calcified blocks more than they have in the past. Nearly half the lawmakers in the lower chamber — including three from Natrona County — were new to the Legislature, making some processes slower as these legislators got up to speed.

“I’ve never seen one with as strong factionalism as it was this time,” Casper Republican Sen. Charles Scott, who’s been in the Legislature since 1979, said of this year’s session.

But Natrona County legislators said the session saw notable successes, too. The Legislature put its stamp of approval in record time on a supplemental budget that socks away roughly $1.4 billion in savings and restores some pandemic-era cuts. Several big pieces of legislation — like one that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income moms, another that created a suicide prevention trust fund and a handful that address property tax relief — made it into law.

What’s more, Natrona County lawmakers managed to pass individually-sponsored bills that, among other things, increase background checks for people hired to work in the governor’s office and protect living organ donors from discrimination by insurers.

Natrona County had four new lawmakers this session — Reps. Jeanette Ward, Tony Locke and Bill Allemand, as well as Sen. Bob Ide.

Locke, Allemand and Ide ousted more moderate and established lawmakers in last year’s Republican primary elections, pushing Natrona County farther to the right and mirroring some of the philosophical shifts that have gripped factions of the Wyoming Republican Party.

The three lawmakers, as well as Ward, typically voted in tandem with the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus, whose allies in the House grew following the fall elections. Ward and Allemand have become official members of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus since the end of the session. (Lawmakers aren’t allowed to be members in their first session.)

The new lawmakers sponsored a total of 16 bills, several of which focused on controversial issues that have come to the fore nationally in recent years. One of Allemand’s bills, for instance, aimed to prohibit foreign property ownership in Wyoming. Ward also sponsored bills to bar health mandates by some federal and nongovernmental health organizations and to repeal obscenity exemptions meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics — a response to ongoing controversies over books in school libraries that some call “pornographic.” With his name at the top of six bills this year, Locke, the representative for House District 35, sponsored the most legislation out of Natrona County’s freshmen lawmakers. His bills aimed to address a spectrum of issues ranging from voter I.D. restrictions to minor party and independent candidate filing deadlines.

None of the new lawmakers’ bills made it into law this year. Some legislators from the county said that’s unusual, while others said it’s not out of the norm; it’s hard to pass bills, and even harder when you’re a freshman learning the ropes. What’s more, many of the bills that Natrona County’s freshmen lawmakers sponsored this year tackled ambitious issues.

“They had some far reaching goals in mind,” Mills Republican Rep. Kevin O’Hearn said of Natrona County’s new lawmakers. “Some of them had some real hard bills that would have been very hard to pass no matter how long they had been in the Legislature.”

Natrona County’s more senior lawmakers sponsored five bills that made it into law this year.

O’Hearn’s bill, which aims to prevent discrimination against living organ donors by insurers, made it into law with strong support this session after failing for procedural reasons last year. Casper Republican Sen. Bill Landen sponsored two bills — one which allows the governor to obtain financial and criminal background checks for employees or interns in the governor’s office. Casper Republican Rep. Tom Walters also had bills tweaking statutes dealing with airport liquor licenses and debt buyers. Casper Republican Sen. Jim Anderson sponsored a bill that bars government entities in certain situations from entering into contracts for construction-related projects of a facility that they own or lease.

With several chairing committees and a slew of topics to mull over in preparation for the next session, Natrona County’s lawmakers have their work cut out for them this interim — the time in between sessions when lawmakers meet and draft committee bills.

Scott, who’s chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said he wants to focus on studying Wyoming’s electric grid as well as data collection and reporting around Wyoming’s schools during the interim. (He didn’t propose for interim study a topic related to his controversial bill that aimed to ban gender-affirming care for minors.) Locke said he thinks key issues going forward are election integrity and property tax relief. Harshman, chairman of the House Revenue Committee, would like to look at sustainable funding streams for education. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Landen will look at establishing a rural attorney program in Wyoming.

Interim session meetings start next month.

