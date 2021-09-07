Natrona County Republicans look to back clerks as others in GOP question election system

The Natrona County GOP is in the process of drafting a resolution recognizing Wyoming county clerks, but the move is more than just a thank you for their hard work.

The resolution, which is set to be heard at the next central committee meeting, is also being drawn up because county clerks throughout Wyoming have been receiving vitriol — often from other Republican Party members. The resolution is symbolic, but would send a message amid a time of unfounded allegations regarding voter fraud and election integrity.

“The overall discussion was about saying thank you to our elected officials for doing their hard work when they’re being attacked because of people’s personal agendas,” said Dr. Joe McGinley, state committeeman for the Natrona County Republicans.

The county party’s executive committee was also motivated to draft the resolution in an attempt to dispel myths Natrona County residents may believe about fraud in 2020 presidential election. Despite dozens of court cases, no widespread voter fraud has been found.