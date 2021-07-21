New attack ad brands Cheney as 'Clinton Republican'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This ad does not endorse one candidate; it only strikes at Cheney and backs former President Trump.

"We've met with all the candidates and are currently assessing their viability," said Joe Kildea, Vice President of communications. "We are working closely with Trump's team to identify a candidate,"

That being said, Club for Growth is not going to be involved with the meetings Trump has coming up with at least two of the candidates, state Rep. Chuck Gray and Cheyenne businessman Darin Smith.

"President Trump will make up his own mind," Kildea said. Interestingly, Club for Growth has not always supported Trump. In the Republican 2016 presidential primary, the organization endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz.

On Tuesday, Gray released a similar ad of his own, expressing his sustained support for Trump, while also swiping at Cheney.

"No good deed goes unpunished. President Trump gave us strong borders, energy independence and record income growth. But Liz Cheney voted to impeach him," the ad's voice-over began "Let's thank President Trump, not impeach him."

In February of this year, Club for Growth named Gray, among five other state lawmakers, as a "Wyoming Defender of Economic Freedom."