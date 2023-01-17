New bill aims to tame liquor license market

Wyoming’s runaway retail liquor license market may finally slow down, after lawmakers on Tuesday voted to advance a bill giving local governments the ability to increase fees for new licenses.

Wyoming businesses need some kind of liquor license in order to sell alcohol. Full retail liquor licenses — usually meant for establishments like liquor stores and bars — are particularly desirable compared to other types because they come with fewer regulations.

But there’s only so many to go around; the number of full retail liquor licenses available in a given community is tied to population.

Demand for the licenses outpaces supply by such a wide margin that, in some parts of the state, they can resell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Yet local licensing authorities — the government entities in charge of issuing and regulating liquor licenses on the county and municipal levels — never see that kind of money. State law currently only lets them charge up to $1,500 for new retail liquor licenses.

That creates an incentive to apply for the licenses just to take advantage of their enormous resale values; if you can get your hands on one, you can make a killing.

The legislature may lay the groundwork for changing that this session.

Senate File 3 would remove the $1,500 cap for fees on new retail liquor licenses, allowing local licensing authorities to sell them at market rate.

This gives local governments a chance to make more money from the licenses, while also hopefully deterring scalpers, David Fraser, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, told the Senate Corporations Committee on Tuesday.

“If the initial license is more reflective of the market price, we believe people will be seeking that to do business, not seeking it so they can flip the license for profit,” he said.

The bill, if adopted without further changes, wouldn’t affect annual renewal fees on retail liquor licenses. Those would still cost between $300 and $1,500 dollars.

The Senate Corporations Committee voted unanimously to move the bill forward, with one member abstaining due to a conflict of interest.

Later that day, it breezed through its first reading on the Senate Floor. Lawmakers also voted to adopt an amendment to the bill clarifying some of its language.

The Senate Corporations Committee on Tuesday considered two other bills related to liquor license regulations: Senate File 13 would gradually increase the amount of bar and grill liquor licenses across the state, while Senate File 12 would establish a new kind of license for tavern and entertainment businesses.

The committee is expected to continue conversations about the bills on Thursday.

