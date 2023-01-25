New bill seeks to clarify local authority over rentals

A new bill would strike down local governments’ ability to regulate residential rental properties. That’s not what sponsor Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, has in mind, though.

The real point of House Bill 216, he said, is to get the state to weigh in on the ongoing dispute over how to enforce landlord-tenant laws.

Zwonitzer isn’t happy with the language of the proposal — there wasn’t enough time to workshop it, he said. Still, he hopes it provides a jumping off point for deeper discussion.

Like Zwonitzer, co-sponsor Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, doesn’t want the bill on the books as is. “But it’s a shot across the bow, to try to get some dialogue about the balancing of private property rights and municipal regulations,” he said.

Wyoming’s rental laws are relatively lax. There isn’t a state agency tasked with enforcing them, either.

That means that in most parts of the state, if a tenant thinks their landlord is violating state rental laws, taking them to court may be their only opportunity for recourse.

That's prompted some Wyoming communities to adopt their own regulations.

Some say local action is necessary to crack down on negligent or predatory landlords — especially if the state isn’t going to do it. But others see the laws as an affront to property rights and free enterprise.

In January 2022, Laramie passed an ordinance setting minimum quality-of-life standards for rentals, and creating a way for people to submit rental complaints to the city. The ordinance also requires all Laramie landlords to register their rentals.

Laramie, home of the University of Wyoming, has an unusually high proportion of renters. The new law was held out as a way to finally do something about poorly maintained and hazardous rentals, which have become a pervasive issue in the city, according to the Laramie Boomerang.

A few weeks after the ordinance was passed, a property management company sued Laramie, calling the move an overreach of authority that violated the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions.

An Albany District Court judge in August shed some light on the debate.

On one hand, the ordinance was declared unconstitutional because it didn't specify whether violations would be considered a civil or criminal offense. (The city revised the law later to address that issue.)

The judgment did, however, uphold local governments’ ability to pass rental regulations. Wyoming doesn’t have any existing statues that bar communities from doing so, or that make it the exclusive purview of the state, the Boomerang reported.

That's what Zwonitzer wants Wyoming to provide further guidance on. Ultimately, he wants the statehouse to formalize local governments' ability to pass their own rental regulations, while perhaps setting some limits on just how far communities can take things.

“It’s a complicated issue that needs a more thorough look than my bill,” he said.