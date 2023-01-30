New bill would help communities address eyesore buildings

Wyoming communities could be getting new tools to rehab blighted properties.

House Bill 135 — sponsored by Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie — would create a new property tax credit for property owners who renovate abandoned and nuisance buildings. It was unanimously advanced by the House Corporations Committee on Friday, with one lawmaker abstaining.

“Currently state statute does not address options to incentivize those private property owners to make improvements,” Sherwood told the committee Friday, “nor does it currently address the way that cities and towns engage with those properties.”

That's made it especially hard for Wyoming communities trying to develop historically neglected parts of their communities. Rawlins, for instance, has been working to revitalize its downtown for years. But despite the progress its made, its eyesore properties are proving to be especially stubborn obstacles, Terry Weickum, the city's mayor, said at the meeting.

“It’s very hard to invite economic development and stuff like that when our town looks like it does,” he said.

Under the bill, owners of abandoned or nuisance buildings who invest in renovations could apply for property tax credits equal to 50% of what they paid.

Likewise, anyone who purchases an abandoned or nuisance building and pays for improvements could also apply for a property tax credit. This time, the tax credit would be less than or equal to the amount of money the buyer put into renovating the building, the bill says.

The tax credit would have to approved by both the municipality where the property is located, and the Wyoming Department of Revenue. The property owners would also only be eligible for one tax credit every 10 years.

The bill doesn't provide hard-and-fast rules for what should should be considered an abandoned or nuisance property — that'd ultimately left to communities to decide.

It does provide some guidelines, though. A building could be considered a nuisance property if it's caused “injury to a neighboring property owner” or “endangers the life, health or safety of the community.” Meanwhile, a building not occupied by the property owner (or occupied by someone under permission of the property owner, like a renter) could be considered abandoned, the bill says.

The bill would also make it easier for local governments to rehabilitate eyesore properties themselves. If passed as currently written, they'd be able to transfer the cost of the renovations into a lien on the property.

“If the owner was to reappear and wanted then to hold complete title of that building, they would then have to pay off that lien amount,” Sherwood said.

During the Friday committee meeting, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities successfully brought an amendment to the bill that set specific limits on how many properties in a community could be designated "nuisance" or "abandoned" at a time.

Town under 15,000 people could designate up to three properties at a time, while a city between 15,000 and 50,000 people could designate up to six properties at a time, the amendment says. Any city larger than that could label up to 10 buildings as "nuisance" or "abandoned."