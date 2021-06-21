New details released on state government job cuts

Almost a year ago, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that hundreds of state jobs would be eliminated as part of sweeping budget cuts.
Only a fraction of the cuts resulted in layoffs -- most of the positions were vacant. State agency budget reductions will not be officially completed until July 1, but state officials have released more details about the job cuts.
The reductions eliminated 324 positions across 25 agencies. Of those, 297 were full-time.
So far, there have been 17 actual layoffs, with a potential for 15 more. Those 15 are not finalized because it's still possible that a department can instead cut a vacant position or transfer the employee to a different agency.
"The actual number of “layoffs” are not final at this time, as we are still identifying vacant, funded positions that could be substituted for occupied positions," said Michael Pearlman, communications director for the governor.
The departments that recorded the highest number of eliminated positions were the Department of Corrections, the Department of Family Services and State Parks with 165, 52 and 28 positions lost, respectively.
Department of Corrections
The 165 positions lost are roughly 13% of the department's authorized strength. Of those positions, 161 were full time and four were contract workers. Fourteen resulted in layoffs -- the remaining 151 were vacant, according to department spokesman Paul Martin. The 14 layoffs included:
- five accreditation coordinators (one at each prison site);
- one central office program manager;
- one central office records manager;
- one central office public information officer;
- one central office investigations lieutenant;
- one central office emergency procedures worker;
- one central office buyer;
- one central office accounting technician;
- one central office employee assistance manager; and
- one training academy lieutenant
"The reductions were impactful to the Department, however we continue to follow nationally recognized correctional standards in our policies and in our practices," Martin said.
Department of Family Services
The Department of Family Services handles a broad range of functions in state government. It deals with child abuse and neglect, adult protection services, juvenile justice services, food assistance and child care.
Of the 52 eliminated jobs, 50 were full time and two were contract workers. Forty-one of the eliminated positions were vacant, according to Clint Hanes, the department's spokesman. While the department has not laid off anyone yet, 11 of the eliminated positions are currently occupied. The Department of Family Services is still in the process of finding a way to "reduce positions through attrition or transfer whenever possible while maintaining a balanced budget," Hanes wrote in an email.
The department is working to ensure that "most, if not all" of the remaining 11 positions can be eliminated through attrition, Hanes added.
This state agency will see a 7.3% reduction in number of appropriated positions as a result of the cuts.
State Parks
Twenty-six of the 28 eliminated State Parks positions were vacant. As for the two that were laid off, one was a social media coordinator and who was reassigned within the state parks system. The other was a content manager who ended up retiring with full benefits after 37 years with the state parks, according to Gary Schoene, the agency's public information officer. Of the 28 eliminated jobs, 11 were full time and 17 were part time.
These budget cuts came in response to a major revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a downturn in the energy industry that Wyoming relies on to drive a major chunk of its economy.
"The Governor is extremely proud of how his cabinet and agencies handled the extraordinary budget challenges of the past year," Pearlman said. "We have seen the impacts of some of the cuts that were made, and many others only start in July and so the impacts and reductions in services will start next month."
