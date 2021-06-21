New details released on state government job cuts

Almost a year ago, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that hundreds of state jobs would be eliminated as part of sweeping budget cuts.

Only a fraction of the cuts resulted in layoffs -- most of the positions were vacant. State agency budget reductions will not be officially completed until July 1, but state officials have released more details about the job cuts.

The reductions eliminated 324 positions across 25 agencies. Of those, 297 were full-time.

So far, there have been 17 actual layoffs, with a potential for 15 more. Those 15 are not finalized because it's still possible that a department can instead cut a vacant position or transfer the employee to a different agency.

"The actual number of “layoffs” are not final at this time, as we are still identifying vacant, funded positions that could be substituted for occupied positions," said Michael Pearlman, communications director for the governor.

The departments that recorded the highest number of eliminated positions were the Department of Corrections, the Department of Family Services and State Parks with 165, 52 and 28 positions lost, respectively.

Department of Corrections