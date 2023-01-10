New faces fill Capitol as Legislature gets to work

New lawmakers were sworn in and leadership chosen for the Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday, kicking off the 67th session at the statehouse.

The new class of lawmakers is particularly noticeable in the House of Representatives. Nearly half of the House will be made up of freshmen lawmakers this year, while three lawmakers on the Senate side are new to the Legislature. Roughly 45 minutes before the opening ceremonies began, the House gallery was already packed with family members and friends of lawmakers.

Among the crowd of onlookers were the three kids, husband and parents of Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, a freshman lawmaker and nurse who sits on the House Health, Labor and Social Services Committee.

"It's invigorating, I'll say that. A lot of people use the phrase drinking from a fire hose" Penn, who has been a signatory on multiple letters alongside hard-line conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus members, said of her first day in the Legislature.

"There's a lot of really good people here with years of legislative experience whom I'm able to tap into. Everybody's been very welcoming."

Wyoming's red Legislature became even more red over the course of the 2022 election cycle. A couple House seats formerly held by independent and Libertarian lawmakers flipped in favor of the Republican Party. Republicans also took over two formerly Democratic seats in the House.

Not only that, but a number of more moderate Republicans were also ousted by hard-line conservatives, some whom have already demonstrated their sympathies for the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a group that has its roots in the far-right U.S. House Freedom Caucus that formed in 2015. Last week, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus announced its partnership with the State Freedom Caucus Network.

For the few Democrats that have managed to keep their strongholds in the House and Senate, working across the aisle in the Republican-dominated Legislature is a must to get anything done.

"We do reach out to our Republican colleagues, but they've been reaching out to us too," Rep. Kenneth Chestek, D-Laramie, said. "A Republican asked me to cosponsor a bill today. Happy to do it. So I am seeing a lot of work across the aisle. That is very satisfying."

Chestek said he's also glad that conversations with his colleagues so far have been focused on policy, not politics.

"I've had some really good conversations, really good policy-based conversations with my colleagues, both Democrat and Republican."

One freshman lawmaker, Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Natrona County, who said tears of emotion came to his eyes during the day's proceedings, recounted his first experience that day talking with a constituent who disagreed with him on a bill.

The legislation in question, House Bill 66, is a COVID-19 bill that would block people from denying unvaccinated or unmasked individuals any public “services, goods, facilities, advantages or privileges...,” among other things. Another freshman lawmaker, Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is the bill's sponsor.

"I said, 'Ma'am, I'm not gonna lie to you: I am a cosponsor on this bill you don't like, and if you can change my mind I will listen to you, but as of right now, it's probably not gonna happen,'" Allemand recalled, standing beside fellow freshmen lawmakers Reps. Dalton Banks, R-Cowley, and Allen Slagle, R-Newcastle. The three lawmakers sit together on the House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee.

"We're scared, but we're still having fun," Allemand said.

Legislative leadership was officially voted in without a hiccup following the swearing-in ceremony, with Reps. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, becoming speaker, Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, speaker pro tempore and Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, majority floor leader on the House side. On the Senate side, Sens. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, became president, Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, vice president and Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, majority floor leader.

The votes for leadership on the House floor follow closely contested Republican caucus elections back in November. In those elections, which determined whom the Republican Party would back in the official floor votes for legislative leadership, several Wyoming Freedom Caucus members and allies vied for spots against more experienced candidates. But among those challengers, only Neiman, the House majority floor leader, who has said he's aligned with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, prevailed.

In a speech on the House floor, Sommers, the new speaker of the House, urged lawmakers to work together and act with civility.

"We must stand firm in our beliefs, but be willing to bend towards each other to solve the challenges facing Wyoming," he said.

"We are here to solve problems, and that can only be done by starting conversations, building trust and forming relationships. Building relationships is impossible if we lack civility and foment discord. We will disagree on many issues, but we must maintain decorum and civility to each other and to the public that we represent."

Driskill, the new Senate president, struck a similar tone speaking on the Senate floor.

"Nationally, and even here at home in Wyoming, the political discourse has become dug-in and personal," Driskill said. "I believe there's more common ground that unites us than differences divide us."

Their words come amid legislative decorum that some say has deteriorated, and an election cycle that many have called the ugliest in Wyoming's recent history.