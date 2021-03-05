New lawmaker’s tattoo has ties to far-right anti-government movement

This week authorities listed the Three Percenters among the groups they feared were plotting another attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Unlike militia groups like the Oath Keepers, however, researchers say the Three Percenters are often loosely defined, and many who prescribe to the ideology may not actually be active participants of any centralized group.

“Nobody has a firm idea of what the [Three Percenter] movement is,” according to J.J. MacNabb, a fellow with the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

“If you are, for example, a Three Percenter in Idaho, you’re part of a militia. You show up, you train, you organize, you actually have membership,” MacNabb said. “But if you’re just kind of a Three Percenter, or if you got a tattoo or wear the T-shirt, or have a patch on your hat or whatever, you very well might not belong to any local group, and you’re not part of them. You’re part of the movement. And because it’s loosey goosey, there’s no real definition of what it means to be a Three Percenter.”

Some Three Percenter supporters may not even know what the symbology actually stands for, MacNabb said.