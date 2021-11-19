New national committeewoman selected to replace Harriet Hageman

The Wyoming Republican Party has selected a new national committeewoman after Harriet Hageman vacated the seat to seek the a spot in the U.S. House.

Nina Webber, a former statehouse candidate and former Hot Springs County Clerk, prevailed Nov. 13 in a secret ballot at the Wyoming GOP Central Committee meeting in Buffalo. The final vote count was 37-34.

In her new role, Webber will be responsible for representing Wyoming’s values and interests at the national level while serving as a delegate for Wyoming at the Republican National Convention.

Hageman, who was elected as committeewoman in May 2020, resigned her seat shortly before she announced her congressional run against Rep. Liz Cheney, giving Webber roughly one and a half years in the position until the next election in 2022.

Webber was up against Patty Junek, a Gillette resident who was nominated to the candidacy by Hugh Hageman (Harriet’s brother), Goshen County’s committeeman.

The two were asked a series of questions before committee members cast their ballots, including whether or not they had ever been a part of the Frontier Republicans, to which both candidates said no.

The Frontier Republicans are an independent group of Wyoming Republicans with an emphasis on promoting civility in a political environment they say has grown increasingly antagonistic recently. The group mostly consists of conservatives who say they have grown disenchanted with the state GOP and affiliated movements discounting more moderate conservatives as “RINOs” (Republicans in name only).

Junek and Webber were also asked if they would continue to support the standing platform on “family values” which states that marriage is a union between “one man and one woman,” as opposed LGBTQ marriages. They both said they support the platform as written.

Webber ran against Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, in 2020 but lost in the primary by about 15 points.

During her short candidacy Webber was endorsed by Wyoming Gun Owners, a prominent gun rights group once led by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.

Webber made her far-right leanings part of her brand during her candidacy — she called “RINOs” one of the “biggest problems in the Capitol in terms of getting good law made.”

Webber was born in Casper and attended the University of Wyoming, where she got her undergraduate degree in marketing and human resource management. She then went on to earn her Master of Business Administration at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

Webber did not respond to request for comment. You can read more about her political views here.

The next regular meeting of the State Central Committee is set for Jan. 7-8 in Douglas.

