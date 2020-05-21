New PAC focuses on increasing number of women elected to office in Wyoming

While not the first organization committed to increasing female representation in Wyoming politics – groups like the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Conference, for example, have focused on those issues for some time – the organization will be Wyoming’s first group with the explicit goal of electing women, no matter what political party they claim.

“The PAC was started to help elect more women so that women’s voices are present in shaping public policy,” Skeim-True said in the release. “If women are not active and involved, then our perspectives are not present in the public debate. We want to change that. As the old adage says, if you don’t run, you can’t win.”

The PAC – which will begin endorsing candidates after the May 29th filing deadline – comes on the scene at a time where an increasing number of women are running for office across Wyoming. While final numbers won’t be known until the close of the campaign filing period later this spring, approximately half of the declared candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Enzi are women, while numerous more from both the Republican and Democratic Party have either filed for or announced their intention to run for statehouse seats this autumn.

“We at the Cowgirl Run Fund are all women with shared Wyoming values who want our families, communities, and state to thrive, and we are privileged to call this great state our home,” Skeim-True said in the release.

