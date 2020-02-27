New PAC seeks to promote civility in Wyoming's Republican politics

“One of the things we’re really wanting — and one of the foundations of the Frontier Republicans — is civility, honesty and respect,” Camblin said at Thursday’s launch at the Capitol. “The most polite way I can put it is that there is an extreme side to the Republican Party that right now has a lot of power in the state central committee. Every party has its swings, like a pendulum, to the far left and to the far right. But somewhere right in the middle is where we need to be.”

Camblin, a rancher, said that he had only voted for one Democrat in his entire life — former Gov. Doug Freudenthal — and, since first becoming interested in politics, had always considered himself a Republican. However, something changed in 2018, he said. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, then a candidate in the Republican primary, was consistently under attack, with some online attacking his more moderate stances as signs the long-time Republican was, in fact, a closet Democrat. County officials like Camblin and Natrona County GOP chairman Joseph McGinley faced heat from members of their own party, labeled as RINOs or Democrats despite stances that, by and large, are considered consistent with Republican values.

